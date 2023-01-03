AGL 5.02 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (15.4%)
HEC asks varsities to implement revised Teacher Education Roadmap

Recorder Report Published 03 Jan, 2023 03:25am
ISLAMABAD: The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has issued letters to the heads of all public and private sector universities and degree-awarding institutions for the implementation of revised Teacher Education Roadmap in line with the recommendations of the National Curriculum Review Committee in the discipline of education.

According to the revised Teacher Education Roadmap, candidates having Associate Degree in Education (ADE) will be allowed to enrol in the 5th semester or third year of a four-year BEd programme.

Further, candidates with an associate degree in disciplines other than education or two-year erstwhile BA/BSc degrees (now defunct) shall be admitted in the 5th semester or third year of a four-year BEd programme through a bridging semester after completing the deficiency courses (15-18 credit hours) as determined by the admitting university on a case-to-case basis.

Moreover, MA Education, MEd and BS Education shall be considered equivalent to BEd four years/BEd (Hons), BEd 2.5 after 14 years qualification and BEd 1.5 after 16 years qualification for the purpose of employment and further education. The graduates having 16 years or equivalent qualification in disciplines other than education and desirous to acquire BEd degree will be allowed enrolment in BEd 1.5 comprising of 45-54 credit hours course work. However, such graduates having 16 years non-relevant qualification desirous to acquire admission in MS/MPhil Education, shall be required to complete deficiency courses of minimum 18 credit hours as part of the said degree programme as determined by the admitting university on a case-to-case basis.

The nomenclature for Teacher Education Degrees shall only be “Bachelor of Education (BEd)” from Fall 2023 onwards. The strands, such as Early Childhood Education, Elementary and Secondary Education etc. and specializations like Curriculum, Assessment, Academic planning, Leadership, Guidance and Counselling, etc shall only be reflected on transcripts and not on degrees.

