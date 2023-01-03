PTI leadership lauds IHC for granting bail to Swati

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership on Monday lauded the Islamabad High Court (IHC)’s decision to grant bail to Senator Azam Swati but it did question the “poor” justice system, saying it was the rotten system due to which a septuagenarian lawmaker had to face numerous FIRs all over the country as well as mental agony and physical torture for several months.

The PTI leadership said that bail to Swati would be remembered as “partial” justice unless those who humiliated, tortured, and abused him in front of his family were not taken to task.

PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Swati was granted bail finally, and those who wanted to settle the scores with him must be excited for whatever they did to him for just a tweet but it was going to haunt them for a long time.

He said “the people behind the torture and humiliation of a septuagenarian lawmaker must be brought to book, as the people of the country have pinned high hopes on the courts.”

PTI Secretary General Asad Umar questioned whether the lawmaker who had to face the wrath of the powers that be will ever get justice for whatever he had to face for the wrong he never committed.

Former information minister Fawad Chaudhary said: “Though the lawmaker got a bail from the court, the stigma on the courts for whatever the lawmaker had to face in this particular case would always haunt the justice system”.

Dr Shireen Mazari also termed the bail to the lawmaker simply partial justice, adding “whom would give him full justice for speaking the truth about his torturers especially those behind NRO2 for cabal of crooks”.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023