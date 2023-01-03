AGL 5.02 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (15.4%)
ANL 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.17%)
AVN 66.63 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.8%)
BOP 4.70 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.07%)
CNERGY 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (5.41%)
EFERT 79.80 Increased By ▲ 2.81 (3.65%)
EPCL 42.81 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.85%)
FCCL 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.26%)
FFL 5.12 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (9.17%)
FLYNG 6.01 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.44%)
FNEL 4.14 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.5%)
GGGL 7.19 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.45%)
GGL 11.44 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.14%)
HUMNL 6.02 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.79%)
KEL 2.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.22%)
LOTCHEM 26.13 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.5%)
MLCF 21.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.18%)
OGDC 80.22 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.91%)
PAEL 12.71 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.47%)
PIBTL 4.66 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.08%)
PRL 13.56 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (4.87%)
SILK 0.98 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.08%)
TELE 6.89 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.32%)
TPL 7.06 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.17%)
TPLP 17.21 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.53%)
TREET 16.81 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (4.41%)
TRG 110.92 Increased By ▲ 3.42 (3.18%)
UNITY 14.18 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.71%)
WAVES 8.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.27%)
WTL 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.56%)
BR100 4,045 Increased By 66.3 (1.67%)
BR30 14,235 Increased By 261.8 (1.87%)
KSE100 40,816 Increased By 395.5 (0.98%)
KSE30 15,026 Increased By 189.9 (1.28%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 03, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Controversial tweets case: IHC grants Swati post-arrest bail

Terence J Sigamony Published 03 Jan, 2023 03:25am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday granted bail to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Senator Azam Swati in the controversial tweets case.

A single bench of Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard the PTI senator’s petition filed through advocate Babar Awan and sought post-arrest bail in the controversial tweets case filed against him.

The IHC bench accepted his bail against the submission of surety bonds worth Rs200,000.

During the proceeding, Osman Swati informed the bench that his father wrote a letter from the jail requesting the case to be transferred to another IHC bench. He added, “Today, I want to read this letter out loud in the courtroom.”

The CJ IHC stated that the court had received the letter and it is in front of him. He added that they have decided to form a larger bench on this matter. Justice Aamer said they want to settle this issue because the letter says that a judge is biased. He further said that such letters were not seen by the court publicly. He maintained that only a larger bench can solve this matter now.

At that, Awan requested the judge to hear the case today (Monday). However, Justice Aamer said that most of the senior judges were on vacation and they will form a larger bench next week. Upon that, the PTI’s counsel told the court that Osman had decided to withdraw his father’s letter.

Later, the lawyer presented his arguments, saying that the Sindh and Balochistan High Courts had quashed the cases against Swati. He also said that all these complaints against Swati have been taken out from pockets and he has never seen an FIR (first information report) in which the time and place are not mentioned. He also gave examples of previous cases in which politicians were granted bail on medical grounds.

The chief justice asked the FIA lawyer for his stance on the matter. He requested the court that the hearing should be adjourned as the special prosecutor was not present in court.

However, the court dismissed his request and reserved its verdict which was announced later granting bail to Swati.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

IHC Babar Awan Azam Swati PTI Aamer Farooq

Comments

1000 characters

Controversial tweets case: IHC grants Swati post-arrest bail

PM-led NSC links national security to economic security

Petroleum levy on HSD hiked

Senate panel questions govt’s ‘seriousness’ about power sector

Taliban govt issued stern warning

GST or duty on imported DAP fertilizer: Body to analyse proposal of industry

Redress grievances of provinces, Nepra asks NTDC

‘Expose govt’s failures’, IK asks spokespersons

Anger in Russia as scores of troops killed in one of war’s deadliest strikes

LG polls in Islamabad: ECP’s plea seeking suspension of IHC single bench’s verdict dismissed

SRB collects record revenue of Rs17.6bn in December

Read more stories