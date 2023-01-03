AGL 5.02 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (15.4%)
ANL 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.17%)
AVN 66.63 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.8%)
BOP 4.70 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.07%)
CNERGY 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (5.41%)
EFERT 79.80 Increased By ▲ 2.81 (3.65%)
EPCL 42.81 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.85%)
FCCL 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.26%)
FFL 5.12 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (9.17%)
FLYNG 6.01 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.44%)
FNEL 4.14 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.5%)
GGGL 7.19 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.45%)
GGL 11.44 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.14%)
HUMNL 6.02 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.79%)
KEL 2.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.22%)
LOTCHEM 26.13 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.5%)
MLCF 21.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.18%)
OGDC 80.22 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.91%)
PAEL 12.71 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.47%)
PIBTL 4.66 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.08%)
PRL 13.56 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (4.87%)
SILK 0.98 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.08%)
TELE 6.89 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.32%)
TPL 7.06 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.17%)
TPLP 17.21 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.53%)
TREET 16.81 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (4.41%)
TRG 110.92 Increased By ▲ 3.42 (3.18%)
UNITY 14.18 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.71%)
WAVES 8.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.27%)
WTL 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.56%)
BR100 4,045 Increased By 66.3 (1.67%)
BR30 14,235 Increased By 261.8 (1.87%)
KSE100 40,816 Increased By 395.5 (0.98%)
KSE30 15,026 Increased By 189.9 (1.28%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 03, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Activities of Karachi Port and Port Qasim

Recorder Report Published 03 Jan, 2023 03:25am
Follow us

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 276,524 tonnes of cargo comprising 189,122 tonnes of import cargo and 87,402 tonnes of export cargo during last 48 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 189,122 comprised of 103,683 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 5,430 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 4,500 tonnes of Rock Phosphate, 12,521 tonnes of Urea, 12,999 tonnes of Wheat & 49,989 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 87,402 tonnes comprised of 70,131 tonnes of containerized Cargo, 250 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 15,502 tonnes of clinkers & 1,519 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

Nearly, 9444 containers comprising of 4172 containers import and 5272 containers export were handled on Monday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 1052 of 20’s and 1558 of 40’s loaded while 00 of 20’s and 02 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 827 of 20’s and 992 of 40’s loaded containers while 259 of 20’s and 1101 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Around 08 ships namely, Supreme Valor, Ningbo Express, Sofia, Northern Guard, Kota Megah, Ocean Freedom, Teera Bhum and Cma Cgm Melisande have berthed at Karachi Port.

Some 08 ships namely, Clemens Schulte, Petros S, Osaka, MT Lahore, Rdo Fortune, Tss Shams, Ningbo Express and Ocean Freedom has sailed at Karachi Port.

   PORT QASIM

A total of 07 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them two ships, APL Barcelona and Orhan Gas left the Port on Monday morning, while two more ships, Josco Changzhou and Ardmore Chippewa are expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

A Cargo volume of 117,941 tonnes, comprising 73,668 tonnes imports cargo and 44,273 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 3,365` Containers (996 TEUs Imports and 2,369 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 19 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them, 02 ships, High Sea and MSC Rania & another ship ‘Maersk Boston’ carrying Palm oil and Containers are expected to take berths at LCT and QICT on Monday, 02nd Jan-2023.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Port Qasim Karachi Port Karachi Port Trust export cargo import cargo

Comments

1000 characters

Activities of Karachi Port and Port Qasim

PM-led NSC links national security to economic security

Petroleum levy on HSD hiked

Senate panel questions govt’s ‘seriousness’ about power sector

Taliban govt issued stern warning

GST or duty on imported DAP fertilizer: Body to analyse proposal of industry

Redress grievances of provinces, Nepra asks NTDC

‘Expose govt’s failures’, IK asks spokespersons

Anger in Russia as scores of troops killed in one of war’s deadliest strikes

LG polls in Islamabad: ECP’s plea seeking suspension of IHC single bench’s verdict dismissed

SRB collects record revenue of Rs17.6bn in December

Read more stories