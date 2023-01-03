KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 276,524 tonnes of cargo comprising 189,122 tonnes of import cargo and 87,402 tonnes of export cargo during last 48 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 189,122 comprised of 103,683 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 5,430 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 4,500 tonnes of Rock Phosphate, 12,521 tonnes of Urea, 12,999 tonnes of Wheat & 49,989 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 87,402 tonnes comprised of 70,131 tonnes of containerized Cargo, 250 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 15,502 tonnes of clinkers & 1,519 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

Nearly, 9444 containers comprising of 4172 containers import and 5272 containers export were handled on Monday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 1052 of 20’s and 1558 of 40’s loaded while 00 of 20’s and 02 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 827 of 20’s and 992 of 40’s loaded containers while 259 of 20’s and 1101 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Around 08 ships namely, Supreme Valor, Ningbo Express, Sofia, Northern Guard, Kota Megah, Ocean Freedom, Teera Bhum and Cma Cgm Melisande have berthed at Karachi Port.

Some 08 ships namely, Clemens Schulte, Petros S, Osaka, MT Lahore, Rdo Fortune, Tss Shams, Ningbo Express and Ocean Freedom has sailed at Karachi Port.

PORT QASIM

A total of 07 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them two ships, APL Barcelona and Orhan Gas left the Port on Monday morning, while two more ships, Josco Changzhou and Ardmore Chippewa are expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

A Cargo volume of 117,941 tonnes, comprising 73,668 tonnes imports cargo and 44,273 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 3,365` Containers (996 TEUs Imports and 2,369 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 19 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them, 02 ships, High Sea and MSC Rania & another ship ‘Maersk Boston’ carrying Palm oil and Containers are expected to take berths at LCT and QICT on Monday, 02nd Jan-2023.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023