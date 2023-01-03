Asian markets closed

HONG KONG: Financial markets in Australia, China, Hong Kong, Japan, Malaysia, New Zealand, Singapore and Taiwan were closed on Monday for a public holiday.
Subscribing is the best way to get our best stories immediately.
HONG KONG: Financial markets in Australia, China, Hong Kong, Japan, Malaysia, New Zealand, Singapore and Taiwan were closed on Monday for a public holiday.
|Stock
|Price
|
786 Invest Ltd / Jan 3
786 Investments Limited(786)
|
5.22
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
AL-Abbas Sugar / Jan 3
Al-Abbas Sugar Mills Limited(AABS)
|
355
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Agro Allianz / Jan 3
Agro Allianz Limited(AAL)
|
16
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
AL-Abid Silk / Jan 3
Al-Abid Silk Mills Limited(AASM)
|
3.49
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Ali Asghar / Jan 3
Ali Asghar Textile Mills Limited(AATM)
|
2.07
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Allied Bank / Jan 3
Allied Bank Limited(ABL)
|
64
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Abbott Lab. / Jan 3
Abbott Laboratories (Pakistan) Limited(ABOT)
|
460.53
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Abson Ind. / Jan 3
Abson Industries Limited(ABSON)
|
2.50
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Alfalah ETF. / Jan 3
Alfalah Consumer Index ETF.(ACIETF)
|
6.72
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Attock Cement / Jan 3
Attock Cement Pakistan Limited(ACPL)
|
57.50
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|Stock
|Price
|
786 Invest Ltd / Jan 3
786 Investments Limited(786)
|
5.22
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
AL-Abbas Sugar / Jan 3
Al-Abbas Sugar Mills Limited(AABS)
|
355
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Agro Allianz / Jan 3
Agro Allianz Limited(AAL)
|
16
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
AL-Abid Silk / Jan 3
Al-Abid Silk Mills Limited(AASM)
|
3.49
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Ali Asghar / Jan 3
Ali Asghar Textile Mills Limited(AATM)
|
2.07
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Allied Bank / Jan 3
Allied Bank Limited(ABL)
|
64
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Abbott Lab. / Jan 3
Abbott Laboratories (Pakistan) Limited(ABOT)
|
460.53
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Abson Ind. / Jan 3
Abson Industries Limited(ABSON)
|
2.50
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Alfalah ETF. / Jan 3
Alfalah Consumer Index ETF.(ACIETF)
|
6.72
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Attock Cement / Jan 3
Attock Cement Pakistan Limited(ACPL)
|
57.50
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|Stock
|Volume
|
Pak Petroleum / Jan 3
Pakistan Petroleum Limited(PPL)
|
14,956,006
▼ 0.00
|
Pak Refinery / Jan 3
Pakistan Refinery Limited(PRL)
|
12,733,241
▼ 0.00
|
Hascol Petrol / Jan 3
Hascol Petroleum Limited(HASCOL)
|
12,226,500
▼ 0.00
|
Cnergyico PK / Jan 3
Cnergyico PK Limited(CNERGY)
|
10,332,475
▼ 0.00
|
WorldCall Telecom / Jan 3
Worldcall Telecom Limited(WTL)
|
9,332,443
▼ 0.00
|
Dewan Cement / Jan 3
Dewan Cement Limited(DCL)
|
8,906,000
▼ 0.00
|
Al-Shaheer Corp. (R) / Jan 3
Al-Shaheer Corporation Limited (R)(ASCR2)
|
8,764,573
▼ 0.00
|
Oil & Gas Dev. / Jan 3
Oil & Gas Development Company Limited(OGDC)
|
7,749,060
▼ 0.00
|
Sui North Gas / Jan 3
Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited(SNGP)
|
6,945,704
▼ 0.00
|
Pak Int.Bulk / Jan 3
Pakistan International Bulk Terminal(PIBTL)
|
6,891,500
▼ 0.00
|Currency
|Rate
|
USD PKR Interbank Selling / Dec 30
|
227.45
|
USD PKR Interbank Buying / Dec 30
|
226.45
|
USD to Japanese Yen / Jan 2
|
130.85
|
USD to Swiss Franc / Jan 2
|
0.93
|
Pound Sterling to USD / Jan 2
|
1.20
|
Euro to USD / Jan 2
|
1.07
|
UK LIBOR % / Jan 2
|
4.32
|Stock
|Volume
|
S&P 500 / Dec 30
|
3839.50
|
Tokyo Nikkei / Dec 30
|
26094.50
|
Nasdaq / Dec 30
|
10466.48
|
Hang Seng / Dec 30
|
19781.41
|
FTSE 100 / Dec 30
|
7451.74
|
Dow Jones / Dec 30
|
33147.25
|
India Sensex / Jan 2
|
61167.79
|
Germany DAX 30 / Jan 2
|
13994.56
|
France CAC40 / Jan 2
|
6524.41
|Item
|Value
|
Crude Oil USD/Barrel / Dec 30
|
80.26
|
Cotton US¢/pound / Dec 30
|
83.37
|
Karachi Cotton PKR/37.32 KG / Jan 2
|
17235
|
Gold 10 Grams PKR / Jan 2
|
160494
|
Gold Spot USD/Ounce / Jan 2
|
1826.12
Comments