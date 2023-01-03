It was only recently that Japan’s Reconstruction Minister Kenya Akiba entered the prime minister’s official residence in Tokyo surrounded by reporters. Akiba had to resign over alleged financial improprieties, becoming the fourth minister to depart Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s cabinet in just three months.

This development on the Japan’s political scene clearly shows successive governments’ praiseworthy approach to politics and governance. It has been seen that no government in this island nation brooks complacency towards corruption, financial malfeasance and improprieties.

This political culture which has been strongly characterised by zero-tolerance policy has immensely contributed to economic development of Japan that had been devastated during the World War II following the nuclear bombing of its cities by the US. Japanese are very hardworking people and they are also known for their respect for order and cleanliness, honesty in dealings, strict adherence to work ethics and strong belief in meritocracy.

Unfortunately, however, our culture is strongly characterized by ills such as corruption, financial malfeasance, lack of meritocracy, complacent approach to work, and absence of happy demeanor. We, therefore, have no right to nurse any ambition of becoming a fully developed industrialized nation now or later unless we follow in the footsteps of nations such as Japan.

Shazia Rahatullah (Karachi)

