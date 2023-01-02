NSC resumes session today

ISLAMABAD: The National Security Committee (NSC) will resume its session today (Monday) with senior civil and military leadership in attendance to give approval to certain proposals with regard to the country’s security and to deal with the rising militancy.

The meeting will be chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and attended by senior federal cabinet members and services chiefs.

PM-led NSC takes stock of grim situation

The first session was held on Friday and it was decided that the meeting will continue on Monday to further hold discussions on the proposed measures and give final approval with regard to the increasing terrorism across the country.

