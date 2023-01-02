AGL 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.44%)
ANL 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.87%)
AVN 66.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.33%)
BOP 4.57 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.78%)
CNERGY 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.93%)
EFERT 76.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
EPCL 42.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.19%)
FCCL 12.02 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.3%)
FFL 4.71 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.29%)
FLYNG 5.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
FNEL 4.01 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.04%)
GGGL 6.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.79%)
GGL 11.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.45%)
HUMNL 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.02%)
KEL 2.70 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (8.87%)
LOTCHEM 25.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.15%)
MLCF 22.57 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.36%)
OGDC 79.66 Increased By ▲ 3.36 (4.4%)
PAEL 12.95 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (5.28%)
PIBTL 4.74 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (6.52%)
PRL 12.97 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.93%)
SILK 0.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.04%)
TELE 6.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.02%)
TPL 6.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
TPLP 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
TREET 16.22 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.5%)
TRG 108.42 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-1.08%)
UNITY 14.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.56%)
WAVES 8.63 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (15.07%)
WTL 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.74%)
BR100 3,979 Increased By 62.4 (1.59%)
BR30 13,974 Increased By 132.2 (0.96%)
KSE100 40,420 Increased By 673.1 (1.69%)
KSE30 14,836 Increased By 218.8 (1.5%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 02, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

NSC resumes session today

Recorder Report Published January 2, 2023 Updated January 2, 2023 08:49am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: The National Security Committee (NSC) will resume its session today (Monday) with senior civil and military leadership in attendance to give approval to certain proposals with regard to the country’s security and to deal with the rising militancy.

The meeting will be chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and attended by senior federal cabinet members and services chiefs.

PM-led NSC takes stock of grim situation

The first session was held on Friday and it was decided that the meeting will continue on Monday to further hold discussions on the proposed measures and give final approval with regard to the increasing terrorism across the country.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Federal Cabinet NSC National Security Committee PM Shehbaz Sharif Pakistani military leadership

Comments

1000 characters

NSC resumes session today

PM vows to steer country out of economic storm

Punjab: PM, Zardari, Fazl discuss situation

Imran Khan claims his ties with Bajwa soured over accountability drive

World Bank urged to help restructure FIIP

KTBA not happy as FBR issues audit notices to taxpayers

PKR registers losses

Prisoners’ lists exchanged: Pakistan seeks consular access to missing defence personnel

Toyota’s Indian unit warns of a possible customer data breach

Blinken discussed US-China relationship in call with Qin

Read more stories