Minister to hold talks with MQM-P today

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Economic Affairs Sardar Ayaz Sadiq will travel to Karachi today (Monday) to meet Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leadership to address their reservations on the delimitation process for the local government elections in Karachi and Hyderabad.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) sources said that on the directions of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, senior PML-N leader Ayaz Sadiq contacted MQM-P minister in the federal cabinet Syed Amin-ul-Haq and exchanged views on the reservations put forward by the MQM-P on the delimitation process in Karachi and Hyderabad.

The MQM-P has threatened to quit the coalition government if its demands with regard to the delimitation process for the holding of the local government elections were not met by January 15.

The sources said that following his telephonic contact with the MQM-P minister, the PML-N leader Ayaz Sadiq will travel to Karachi today (Monday) for holding talks with the MQM-P leadership.

