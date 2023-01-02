AGL 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.44%)
DC reviews sanitary conditions at fish market

Press Release Published 02 Jan, 2023 05:54am
FAISALABAD: Deputy Commissioner Imran Hamid Sheikh reached the fish market under the novelty bridge to review the cleanliness situation on public complaints and expressed his anger at the presence of sewage and garbage piles.

He called WASA, Metropolitan Corporation and Waste Management Company and development officers on the spot. The Deputy Commissioner ordered the concerned departments to formulate an immediate plan to make the fish market clean.

He assigned the task and set timelines to restore the sewage system and asked WASA to clear the standing water by installing machines daily till the disposal station is functional. He asked Metropolitan Corporation to construct disposal and drains and speedy steps for road construction and rehabilitation. He also directed FWMC to make cleanliness in three shifts beside lifting garbage regularly.

DC also met with the shopkeepers of fish and urged them to avoid throwing garbage and waste outside to maintain a clean environment while the district administration is determined to provide them with all possible services and the relevant departments have been mobilized. He clarified that it is a priority to provide a clean environment to the buyers visiting the fish market. He said that he would visit the site regularly and also monitor the performance report of the departments.

