Govt’s ‘good record’ to make Karachiites elect PPP member as mayor: CM

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has delivered in megacity Karachi in terms of restoration of law and order, hoping that the Karachiites would elect its mayor in the upcoming local bodies’ elections.

This he said on Sunday morning while talking to the media at the conclusion of his visit to the city in which he inspected the ongoing construction of Malir Expressway, BRT Red Line, and flyover and underpass at Gulistan-e-Jauhar.

He was accompanied by Minister Information Sharjeel Memon, Minister Local Government Nasir Shah, Advisor Law Murtaza Wahab, and Administrator KMC Dr Saif.

Shah extended New Year’s greetings to the people of Pakistan, particularly of the province, and hoped the New Year would prove to be the year of stability, socio-political and economic development, and an end to terrorism which has started emerging again.

The CM said that when PPP had come to power in 2008 it had inherited the worst law & order. “Terrorism was at its peak and so was the extortion for which Governor has spoken was in a fashion. However, PPP government, with its political commitment and will of the people of Karachi not only crushed the terrorists but improved the rating of the city in the world crime index form number six 6 in 2014 to 128 in 2022.”

He said the people of the megacity know very well which party has served them in true letter and spirit. To a question, he said the Mayor would be of that party which would be elected by the people of Karachi, and “I am sure they would elect PPP because it has served them, and owned them.”

Talking about the drainage system of the megacity, the CM said that in the past the roads used to remain submerged for many days when it had rained but this situation has changed after the development of sewerage system.

The chief minister, talking about the Malir Expressway, said it is a flagship project of his government, starting from Korangi and ending at Malir-Kathore. He said that this expressway would be opened, partially, in August 2023. The CM said that the population of the megacity as reported has now reached almost 200 million. “Due to the phenomenal population growth, increase in vehicular traffic, congestion and traffic jam issues arise on major roads, hence road users are facing inconvenience like wastage of time, fuel, environmental pollution, and accidents. He said Karachi has two seaports, from where heavy vehicular traffic generates for the supply of oil, and other imported goods to upcountry, thereby an extra volume of heavy traffic is witnessed on roads up to Superhighway M9 and National Highway N-5.

The CM said that considering the situation in view, his government decided to provide the shortest alternate route to connect the Motorway with the city centre. He added that after a thorough study it was decided that the best option was the construction of a 6-lane Dualised Expressway along the left bank of Malir River, starting from KPT Interchange near Qayoomabad and ending at Motorway (M9) at 50km, at Kathore.

The CM visited the ongoing earthwork and construction of the EBM and Shah Faisal interchanges and at RD-15 of the expressway, where he was given a presentation by Minister Local Government Nasir Shah and the concerned engineers.

Murad Shah said that he has visited the ongoing development work of BRT Red Line infrastructure at Check post-6, Malir Cantt. He said that BRT Red Line was being developed at a cost of over Rs28 billion. It would start from Numasih Chowrangi and end at Malir Halt. He added that it was a third generation BRT project of the country which would be started at zero subsidies. The project would have 208 off-corridor bus shelters. It would have a 22.5 km at-grade corridor, 0.8 km elevated structure, 1.9 km underground structures, five turn-around facilities, 25 BRT stations-23 at grade and one under and other one elevated, two bus depots, pedestrian access bridges, storm-water drain, and its expected daily ridership is 350,000.

To a question, the chief minister said that the safe city project was needed of the city and that work on it would be started shortly. To another question, he said that another 330-MW of coal-fired power has been added to the national grid which was a big success for his government. He said that the construction work of the flood-affected houses would be started within a week. “We are going to give Rs300,000 to every owner of damaged houses,” he said and added that the well-reputed NGOs would monitor the construction work.

