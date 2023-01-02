Sanjrani condemns attack on police checkpost in Lakki Marwat

ISLAMABAD: Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Sunday strongly condemned the attack on a police checkpost in Shehbaz Khel area of Lakki Marwat district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In a statement, the chairman said the entire nation is united against terrorism and nefarious designs of anti-state elements to impede ongoing progress will never succeed.

Expressing his heartfelt sorrow and regrets over the loss of precious life in the attack, the chairman sympathized with the bereaved family of the martyred constable Tahseen, adding that Pakistan is determined to fight terrorism to ensure peace and tranquility in the region.

The sacrifices of the security forces for sustainable peace in the region will not go in vain, he said adding that such cowardly acts by inimical elements cannot sabotage the hard-earned peace and our determination to eliminate the menace of terrorism.

Senate Deputy Chairman Mirza Muhammad Afridi also strongly condemned the terrorist attack on the police check-post in Lakki Marwat and expressed his sympathy to the families of the martyrs.