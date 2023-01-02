AGL 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.44%)
ANL 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.87%)
AVN 66.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.33%)
BOP 4.57 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.78%)
CNERGY 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.93%)
EFERT 76.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
EPCL 42.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.19%)
FCCL 12.02 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.3%)
FFL 4.71 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.29%)
FLYNG 5.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
FNEL 4.01 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.04%)
GGGL 6.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.79%)
GGL 11.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.45%)
HUMNL 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.02%)
KEL 2.70 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (8.87%)
LOTCHEM 25.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.15%)
MLCF 22.57 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.36%)
OGDC 79.66 Increased By ▲ 3.36 (4.4%)
PAEL 12.95 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (5.28%)
PIBTL 4.74 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (6.52%)
PRL 12.97 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.93%)
SILK 0.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.04%)
TELE 6.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.02%)
TPL 6.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
TPLP 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
TREET 16.22 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.5%)
TRG 108.42 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-1.08%)
UNITY 14.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.56%)
WAVES 8.63 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (15.07%)
WTL 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.74%)
BR100 3,979 Increased By 62.4 (1.59%)
BR30 13,974 Increased By 132.2 (0.96%)
KSE100 40,420 Increased By 673.1 (1.69%)
KSE30 14,836 Increased By 218.8 (1.5%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 02, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm oil posts annual loss after three years of gains

Reuters Published 02 Jan, 2023 05:54am
Follow us

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures rose on Friday as top producer Indonesia tightened export rules, although the benchmark contract logged an annual loss after three years of gains.

Palm oil prices witnessed volatility this year due to the Ukraine conflict-led tight supplies and a pandemic-related demand slump in key market China.

The benchmark palm oil contract for March delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange ended the year higher by 88 ringgit, or 2.15%, at 4,178 ringgit ($949.55) a tonne. It lost 11% for the year.

Indonesia will tighten export rules for palm oil from Jan. 1, allowing less shipments overseas for every tonne sold domestically, as it seeks to ensure sufficient domestic supply, a government official said on Friday.

Better demand from China for the forward months as it reopens borders and production issues are supporting palm oil prices, said Mitesh Saiya, manager at Mumbai-based trading firm Kantilal Laxmichand & Co.

India has extended its policy to allow imports of lentils and vegetable oils such as palm oil, soyoil and sunflower oil at lower taxes until March 2024, the government said in a notification.

The Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) said that 2022 palm oil prices will average at 5,100 ringgit ($1,155.94) a tonne.

In 2023, crude palm oil prices are expected to stabilise and average at 3,800 ringgit ($861.68) as supply improves, MPOB said.

Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract rose 1.1%, while its palm oil contract gained 2.8%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade slipped 0.6%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Oil Palm palm oil export palm oil rates Palm oil price

Comments

1000 characters

Palm oil posts annual loss after three years of gains

PM vows to steer country out of economic storm

Punjab: PM, Zardari, Fazl discuss situation

Imran Khan claims his ties with Bajwa soured over accountability drive

World Bank urged to help restructure FIIP

KTBA not happy as FBR issues audit notices to taxpayers

PKR registers losses

Prisoners’ lists exchanged: Pakistan seeks consular access to missing defence personnel

NSC resumes session today

Toyota’s Indian unit warns of a possible customer data breach

Blinken discussed US-China relationship in call with Qin

Read more stories