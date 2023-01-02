AGL 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.44%)
BCCI to enhance focus on player fitness ahead of ODI World Cup

Reuters Published 02 Jan, 2023 05:54am
BENGALURU: India’s cricket board (BCCI) will increase its focus on player fitness and consider who have played a substantial domestic season when making selections for the national team, it said on Sunday following a review meeting ahead of the 2023 World Cup.

The board said that the National Cricket Academy will work with teams in the Indian Premier League (IPL) to monitor the targeted Indian players participating in the Twenty20 league this year.

The review meeting was held in Mumbai to discuss the roadmap and was attended by BCCI president Roger Binny, India captain Rohit Sharma, head coach Rahul Dravid and others.

Issues of player availability, workload management and fitness parameters were also discussed at the meeting in the build-up to the World Cup, which will be held in India in October and November.

