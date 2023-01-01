AGL 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.44%)
ANL 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.87%)
AVN 66.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.33%)
BOP 4.57 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.78%)
CNERGY 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.93%)
EFERT 76.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
EPCL 42.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.19%)
FCCL 12.02 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.3%)
FFL 4.71 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.29%)
FLYNG 5.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
FNEL 4.01 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.04%)
GGGL 6.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.79%)
GGL 11.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.45%)
HUMNL 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.02%)
KEL 2.70 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (8.87%)
LOTCHEM 25.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.15%)
MLCF 22.57 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.36%)
OGDC 79.66 Increased By ▲ 3.36 (4.4%)
PAEL 12.95 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (5.28%)
PIBTL 4.74 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (6.52%)
PRL 12.97 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.93%)
SILK 0.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.04%)
TELE 6.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.02%)
TPL 6.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
TPLP 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
TREET 16.22 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.5%)
TRG 108.42 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-1.08%)
UNITY 14.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.56%)
WAVES 8.63 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (15.07%)
WTL 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.74%)
BR100 3,979 Increased By 62.4 (1.59%)
BR30 13,974 Increased By 132.2 (0.96%)
KSE100 40,420 Increased By 673.1 (1.69%)
KSE30 14,836 Increased By 218.8 (1.5%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 01, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Andreescu back from the brink to down Muguruza in Adelaide

Reuters Published 01 Jan, 2023 11:41am
Follow us

ADELAIDE: Bianca Andreescu roared back after being blanked early on by former world number one Garbine Muguruza to prevail 0-6 7-6(3) 6-1 in an absorbing battle that kicked off the Adelaide International 1 tournament on Sunday.

The clash between the former Grand Slam champions at the WTA 500 event looked set to be a one-sided affair as Andreescu found herself down a set and trailing 5-2 in the next, but the 2019 US Open winner found her groove and mounted a comeback.

Dragging the second set into a tie-break, she established a 4-2 lead before drawing level in the contest against twice major winner Muguruza with a powerful ace. She then surged ahead 3-1 in the decider before closing out the win as Muguruza wilted.

“In the second set, I really had to change my gameplan. I told myself to go for it, whatever happens, happens,” Andreescu said. “I put more returns in the court and more serves in the court. I’m so glad I pulled that out, I have no idea how.”

Up next for the Canadian is fourth seed Veronika Kudermetova or Amanda Anisimova who will face off on Monday. Estonian Kaia Kanepi also came through a tough battle as she beat Aliaksandra Sasnovich 4-6 6-1 6-4.

Gauff headlines returning auckland classic

Top-seeded American Coco Gauff begins her preparations for the Jan.

16-29 Australian Open with a first round match against Wimbledon semi-finalist Tatjana Maria at the Auckland Classic on Tuesday, a day after the WTA 250 event returns to the tour.

Sabalenka looking to keep ATP Finals momentum going in Australia

The 2021 and 2022 editions of the tournament were cancelled due to the COVID pandemic, after American great Serena Williams triumphed in 2020 for her last WTA title.

“We’ve never played before, but I used to hit with her when I was younger,” Gauff said about a potentially tricky clash with Maria after the draw on Sunday.

“Obviously, she had a great Wimbledon run. She was one of the first players I talked to when I was 15 and going on tour, my former coach was great friends with her husband, so I know her pretty well on a personal level.”

Four Grand Slam champions – Venus Williams, Sofia Kenin, Emma Raducanu and Sloane Stephens – are also in the mix.

Australian Open Adelaide Sofia Kenin Coco Gauff Bianca Andreescu Tatjana Maria Muguruza Adelaide International 1 tournament WTA title.

Comments

1000 characters

Andreescu back from the brink to down Muguruza in Adelaide

LG polls in Islamabad: PML-N defends ECP’s decision

Imported hybrid steam boiler subject to 11pc duty: FBR

Blast outside Kabul’s military airport, multiple casualties

Police constable martyred in Lakki terrorist attack

Sell-off programme: SME Bank delisted for lack of positive feedback from bidders, CCoP told

President Alvi returns bill proposing increase in Islamabad UCs unsigned

Mainland China reports one COVID death for Dec 31

President urges nation to work for country’s progress

Meta set to make decision on Trump’s return to Facebook

FBR misses Dec target: Rs225bn revenue shortfall

Read more stories