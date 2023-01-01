PCB announces free entry in 2nd Pak-NZ Test

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced free entry for spectators at the second test match between Pakistan and New Zealand that will be played from January 2-6 at the National Bank Cricket Arena Karachi.

The spectators are only required to bring either their original CNIC or B-form to enter the stadium and they will be able to watch the action free of cost from any of the premium (Imran Khan, Quaid, Wasim Akram and Zaheer Abbas), first class (Asif Iqbal, Waqar Hassan and Majid Khan) and general enclosures (Muhammad Brothers and Intikhab Alam).

Shuttles will also be running in-between the National Bank Cricket Arena and the Gareeb Nawaz parking area for ease of access into the stadium by spectators.

Cricket fans coming to the stadium are prohibited to bring any firearms, toy guns, vuvuzela, explosives, firecrackers, cigarettes, matches, lighters, knives and any sharp objects into the stadium. No eatables, drinks, glass/plastic bottles, any flag except Pakistani flag and New Zealand flags are allowed in the stadium.

