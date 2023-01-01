CM says no ‘terrorist’ can now shut down Karachi

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has asserted that no “terrorist” can now shut down Karachi, pointing out the law and order situation of city in 2008.

Addressing the candidates in Local Government (LG) elections, the Sindh chief minister noted that businesses were forced to close across the metropolis in 2008, regretting that it was ranked the sixth worst city in the world in terms of law and order.

“When Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) came into power, it restored law and order in Karachi,” CM Murad Ali Shah claimed.

He also criticised the previous federal government, claiming that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-led (PTI) did not spend a single penny on the provincial capital. “The PTI had neglected the city,” he said, lambasting the Imran Khan-led party for “just making tall claims”.

CM Murad maintained that now no “terrorist” can shut down Karachi, adding that the development and prosperity of the provincial capital was being carried out and the PPP would change the city.

The Sindh chief minister also vows to curb the rising street crimes in the city, vowing that his party would never let down the citizens.

“The right to rule the city belongs only to Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP),” he added.