AGL 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.44%)
ANL 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.87%)
AVN 66.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.33%)
BOP 4.57 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.78%)
CNERGY 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.93%)
EFERT 76.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
EPCL 42.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.19%)
FCCL 12.02 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.3%)
FFL 4.71 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.29%)
FLYNG 5.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
FNEL 4.01 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.04%)
GGGL 6.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.79%)
GGL 11.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.45%)
HUMNL 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.02%)
KEL 2.70 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (8.87%)
LOTCHEM 25.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.15%)
MLCF 22.57 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.36%)
OGDC 79.66 Increased By ▲ 3.36 (4.4%)
PAEL 12.95 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (5.28%)
PIBTL 4.74 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (6.52%)
PRL 12.97 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.93%)
SILK 0.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.04%)
TELE 6.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.02%)
TPL 6.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
TPLP 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
TREET 16.22 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.5%)
TRG 108.42 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-1.08%)
UNITY 14.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.56%)
WAVES 8.63 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (15.07%)
WTL 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.74%)
BR100 3,979 Increased By 62.4 (1.59%)
BR30 13,974 Increased By 132.2 (0.96%)
KSE100 40,420 Increased By 673.1 (1.69%)
KSE30 14,836 Increased By 218.8 (1.5%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 01, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Cotton spot rate up by Rs300 per maund

Recorder Report Published 01 Jan, 2023 03:14am
Follow us

LAHORE: The Spot Rate Committee of the Karachi Cotton Association (KCA) increased the spot rate by Rs 300 per maund and closed it at Rs 17,000 per maund.

The local cotton market remained steady and the trading volume remained very low.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the rate of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 14,500 to Rs 17,000 per maund. The rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 15,000 to Rs 17,000 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is between Rs 4,500 to Rs 8,500 per 40 kg. The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 45,00 to Rs 8,500 per 40 kg.

400 bales of Yazman Mandi were sold at Rs 18,500 per maund, 200 bales of Fort Abbas were sold at Rs 17,500 per maund and 200 bales of Haroonabad were sold at Rs 17,000 per maund.

The Spot Rate Committee of the Karachi Cotton Association increased the spot rate by Rs 300 per maund and closed it at Rs 17,000 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 285 per kg.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Cotton cotton crop Cotton spot Cotton rate

Comments

1000 characters

Cotton spot rate up by Rs300 per maund

Imported hybrid steam boiler subject to 11pc duty: FBR

Sell-off programme: SME Bank delisted for lack of positive feedback from bidders, CCoP told

POL products’ prices kept unchanged

President urges nation to work for country’s progress

FBR misses Dec target: Rs225bn revenue shortfall

PTI files contempt petition against ECP

Raw materials of steel sector: MoF, SBP urged to instruct commercial banks to prioritise LCs

SHC dismisses petitions challenging tax on foreign assets

TLA with KIA Corp: SECP drops winding-up proceedings against Dewan Motors

LG polls: PTI urges IHC to initiate proceedings against CEC

Read more stories