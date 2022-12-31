AGL 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.44%)
ANL 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.87%)
AVN 66.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.33%)
BOP 4.57 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.78%)
CNERGY 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.93%)
EFERT 76.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
EPCL 42.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.19%)
FCCL 12.02 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.3%)
FFL 4.71 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.29%)
FLYNG 5.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
FNEL 4.01 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.04%)
GGGL 6.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.79%)
GGL 11.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.45%)
HUMNL 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.02%)
KEL 2.70 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (8.87%)
LOTCHEM 25.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.15%)
MLCF 22.57 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.36%)
OGDC 79.66 Increased By ▲ 3.36 (4.4%)
PAEL 12.95 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (5.28%)
PIBTL 4.74 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (6.52%)
PRL 12.97 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.93%)
SILK 0.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.04%)
TELE 6.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.02%)
TPL 6.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
TPLP 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
TREET 16.22 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.5%)
TRG 108.42 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-1.08%)
UNITY 14.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.56%)
WAVES 8.63 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (15.07%)
WTL 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.74%)
BR100 3,979 Increased By 62.4 (1.59%)
BR30 13,974 Increased By 132.2 (0.96%)
KSE100 40,420 Increased By 673.1 (1.69%)
KSE30 14,836 Increased By 218.8 (1.5%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 31, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

BOJ considering raising inflation forecasts to near 2% target

Reuters Published 31 Dec, 2022 10:47am
Follow us

The Bank of Japan (BOJ) is considering raising its inflation forecasts in January to show price growth close to its 2% target in fiscal 2023 and 2024, Nikkei reported on Saturday.

The BOJ jolted markets this month by widening its 10-year yield cap range, a move officially aimed at straightening out bond market distortions but seen by some analysts as a prelude to the exit from its ultra-loose monetary easing.

Upgrades to the BOJ’s inflation forecast would further fuel such speculation as Governor Haruhiko Kuroda has said the central bank could discuss the exit if achievement of its 2% inflation target in tandem with wage hikes comes into sight.

Citing people familiar with discussions at the central bank, Nikkei said the proposed changes would show the core consumer price index rising around 3% in fiscal 2022, between 1.6% and 2% in fiscal 2023, and nearly 2% in fiscal 2024.

The previous forecasts released in October were around 2.9%, 1.6% and 1.6%, respectively.

Japan’s core consumer prices excluding fresh food items rose 3.7% in November, the highest since 1981, government data showed last week.

BOJ jolts markets in surprise change to yield curve policy

But Kuroda has dismissed the chance of a near-term interest rate hike, saying recent price rises were driven by one-off increases in raw material costs rather than strong demand.

The BOJ will release the latest quarterly growth and price outlook after its next policy meeting on Jan. 17-18.

Analysts, searching for any clues on a monetary policy shift, are also waiting to see if annual wage negotiations early next year will bring substantial pay hikes, or if the end of Kuroda’s 10-year tenure in April leads to any revision to a 2013 policy accord between the BOJ and the government.

Bank of Japan BOJ Japan GDP Japan economy

Comments

1000 characters

BOJ considering raising inflation forecasts to near 2% target

Islamabad LG polls: ECP challenges IHC's order

Import of 177 items: SBP to maintain cash margin requirements for another 3 months

Imports: Dar rejects ‘flood levy’ proposal

APTMA resents hike in EFS & LTFF

PSO’s circular debt soars to around Rs600bn

Jul-Oct: Fiscal deficit rises 1.5pc of GDP to Rs1.266trn YoY

PTI begins protest against rising inflation

FBR notifies PSW Evidence of Identity Rules, 2022

POL products: Govt may keep ex-depot prices at current level for H1

All-risk insurance of Guddu plant: Genco-II board seeks PD’s permission

Read more stories