AGL 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.44%)
ANL 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.87%)
AVN 66.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.33%)
BOP 4.57 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.78%)
CNERGY 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.93%)
EFERT 76.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
EPCL 42.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.19%)
FCCL 12.02 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.3%)
FFL 4.71 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.29%)
FLYNG 5.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
FNEL 4.01 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.04%)
GGGL 6.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.79%)
GGL 11.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.45%)
HUMNL 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.02%)
KEL 2.70 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (8.87%)
LOTCHEM 25.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.15%)
MLCF 22.57 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.36%)
OGDC 79.66 Increased By ▲ 3.36 (4.4%)
PAEL 12.95 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (5.28%)
PIBTL 4.74 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (6.52%)
PRL 12.97 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.93%)
SILK 0.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.04%)
TELE 6.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.02%)
TPL 6.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
TPLP 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
TREET 16.22 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.5%)
TRG 108.42 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-1.08%)
UNITY 14.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.56%)
WAVES 8.63 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (15.07%)
WTL 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.74%)
BR100 3,979 Increased By 62.4 (1.59%)
BR30 13,974 Increased By 132.2 (0.96%)
KSE100 40,420 Increased By 673.1 (1.69%)
KSE30 14,836 Increased By 218.8 (1.5%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 31, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

POL products: Govt may keep ex-depot prices at current level for H1

Wasim Iqbal Published 31 Dec, 2022 06:56am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: Federal government may announce to keep the ex-depot prices of petrol and high-speed diesel (HSD) at the current level for the first half of January 2023.

According to market experts, based at existing rates of petroleum levy (PL) and general sales tax (GST), IFEM margin, there is 46 paisa reduction in petrol and 92 paisa in HSD price with effect from January 1, 2023.

The expected claim exchange loss of PSO is Rs 5.50 per litre on petrol and Rs 3.50 per litre on HSD.

Nov POL products’ sales down 12pc to 1.55m tons YoY

The price of kerosene oil (SKO) is likely to increase by Rs 6.73 per litre and Rs 4.08 per litre raise in light diesel oil (LDO).

In case, the government decides to raise the price, the price of SKO will go up from, Rs 171.83 to Rs 178.56 per litre and price of LDO will also go up from Rs 169 to Rs 173.08 per litre. The exchange rate of the rupee against the US dollar increased by Rs 1.11 from Rs 224.51 to Rs 225.62.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Federal Government petrol price GST HSD petroleum levy POL products HSD price POL products prices ex depot prices of petrol

Comments

1000 characters

POL products: Govt may keep ex-depot prices at current level for H1

Import of 177 items: SBP to maintain cash margin requirements for another 3 months

Imports: Dar rejects ‘flood levy’ proposal

APTMA resents hike in EFS & LTFF

PSO’s circular debt soars to around Rs600bn

Jul-Oct: Fiscal deficit rises 1.5pc of GDP to Rs1.266trn YoY

PTI begins protest against rising inflation

SPI inflation down 0.09pc WoW

PM-led NSC takes stock of grim situation

Oil up by $1/bbl

FBR notifies PSW Evidence of Identity Rules, 2022

Read more stories