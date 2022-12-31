POL products: Govt may keep ex-depot prices at current level for H1

ISLAMABAD: Federal government may announce to keep the ex-depot prices of petrol and high-speed diesel (HSD) at the current level for the first half of January 2023.

According to market experts, based at existing rates of petroleum levy (PL) and general sales tax (GST), IFEM margin, there is 46 paisa reduction in petrol and 92 paisa in HSD price with effect from January 1, 2023.

The expected claim exchange loss of PSO is Rs 5.50 per litre on petrol and Rs 3.50 per litre on HSD.

The price of kerosene oil (SKO) is likely to increase by Rs 6.73 per litre and Rs 4.08 per litre raise in light diesel oil (LDO).

In case, the government decides to raise the price, the price of SKO will go up from, Rs 171.83 to Rs 178.56 per litre and price of LDO will also go up from Rs 169 to Rs 173.08 per litre. The exchange rate of the rupee against the US dollar increased by Rs 1.11 from Rs 224.51 to Rs 225.62.

