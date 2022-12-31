AGL 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.44%)
Suu Kyi jailed for total of 33 years

AFP Published 31 Dec, 2022 07:10am
NAYPYIDAW, (Myanmar): Ousted Myanmar democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi was sentenced to another seven years in jail as her long series of trials ended on Friday, with the Nobel laureate now facing more than three decades behind bars. A prisoner of the military since a coup last year, Suu Kyi, 77, has been convicted on every charge levelled against her ranging from corruption to illegally possessing walkie-talkies and flouting Covid restrictions.

On Friday she was jailed for seven years on five counts of corruption related to the hiring, maintaining and purchase of a helicopter for a government minister, a case in which she allegedly caused “a loss to the state”. Suu Kyi — sentenced to a total of 33 years following 18 months of court proceedings that rights groups have dismissed as a sham — appeared in good health, a legal source familiar with the case told AFP.

