NLC developing latest TOS for all BCPs

ISLAMABAD: National Logistics Cell (NLC) is developing the latest Terminal Operating System (TOS) for all Border Crossing Points (BCPs) of Pakistan.

The sources told Business Recorder that the NLC is developing TOS to ensure transparency while further enhancing efficiency and reduce dwell time. With implementation of the system, the processes of cargo handling and information sharing will be fully automated plugging time and cost slippages.

Laboratory test of the TOS has already been completed successfully at HQ NLC while Beta version is being deployed at Kharlachi Border Terminal (BT). First of its kind on any land port, the TOS will be deployed on all Border Terminals by April 2023.

TOS will provide real-time information of terminal operations to all relevant stakeholders connected with the system through their API (Application Programming Interface) for sharing required data. The system will enable seamless conduct of terminal operations. It will help in effective yard management by sharing instant information including but not limited to scanned images of containers, weighment, arrival and departure of cargo and crew members.

The operational modules of the system include RFID management, gate-in management, vehicle inspection, 3rd party integration (WeBOC, Health Dept etc), yard management. (for parking and vehicle identification at any time), warehouse management, vehicle tracing and gate-out management.

The system will issue alerts in case of any inordinate delay in cargo handling and will fully configure the process flows and reports generation.

However, talking to Business Recorder local officials, importers as well as exporters at Kharlachi-Borki border said that installation of such a system will only be beneficial if the cellular and internet services are restored in the area.

They said that the cellular networks have been suspended since long due which the local traders are facing severe problems in handling affairs related to bilateral trade. “Look, we have left with no other options, but to use the Afghan mobile networks for our daily business activities at the border crossing because the local mobile networks are either blocked or so weak that are unable to be utilized,” said Malik Zartaj Hussain, president of the local traders at Kharlachi-Borki border crossing while talking to Business Recorder.

He further said that the government also needs to completely restore the 4-G internet services in the bordering areas as almost all the trade-related activities are done through the internet.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022