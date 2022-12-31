AGL 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.44%)
ANL 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.87%)
AVN 66.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.33%)
BOP 4.57 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.78%)
CNERGY 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.93%)
EFERT 76.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
EPCL 42.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.19%)
FCCL 12.02 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.3%)
FFL 4.71 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.29%)
FLYNG 5.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
FNEL 4.01 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.04%)
GGGL 6.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.79%)
GGL 11.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.45%)
HUMNL 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.02%)
KEL 2.70 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (8.87%)
LOTCHEM 25.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.15%)
MLCF 22.57 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.36%)
OGDC 79.66 Increased By ▲ 3.36 (4.4%)
PAEL 12.95 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (5.28%)
PIBTL 4.74 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (6.52%)
PRL 12.97 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.93%)
SILK 0.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.04%)
TELE 6.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.02%)
TPL 6.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
TPLP 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
TREET 16.22 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.5%)
TRG 108.42 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-1.08%)
UNITY 14.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.56%)
WAVES 8.63 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (15.07%)
WTL 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.74%)
BR100 3,979 Increased By 62.4 (1.59%)
BR30 13,974 Increased By 132.2 (0.96%)
KSE100 40,420 Increased By 673.1 (1.69%)
KSE30 14,836 Increased By 218.8 (1.5%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 31, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Supplements

Pakistan’s first exchange traded fund & social impact fund

Published 31 Dec, 2022 06:11am
Follow us

TEXT: Fund Category, Micro Finance Sector Specific Income Fund. Risk Profile: Medium Risk of Principal Erosion. Fund Stability Rating: Not Yet Rated.

NIT Social Impact Fund (NIT-SIF) is Launched as a Listed Unit Scheme under Fixed Income Sector Specific Mutual Fund Category. NIT-SIF is a “Perpetual”, “Open Ended” Micro-Finance Sector Specific Fund that is dedicated to finance strategic social initiatives such as Women Empowerment, Agriculture Value Chains, MSME Development, Renewable Energy etc through Microfinance Providers and Generate Social & Market Based Returns for investors.

NIT-PGETF

NITL Launched Pakistan’s First Exchange Traded Fund in March 2020, A Gateway to Pakistan Stock Market. NIT-PGETF is a Pooled Investment Vehicle with Units that can be Bought or Sold on the Stock Exchange at a Market-determined Price.

DISCLAIMER

All investments in mutual funds and pension funds are subject to market risks. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of the future returns. Please read the offering documents to understand the policies & the risks involved. Use of the name and logo of (bank / sponsor) as given above does not mean that it responsible for the liabilities / obligations of (asset management company) or any investment scheme managed by it.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

National Investment Trust Limited NIT microfinance sector NIT Social Impact Fund NIT PGETF

Comments

1000 characters

Pakistan’s first exchange traded fund & social impact fund

Import of 177 items: SBP to maintain cash margin requirements for another 3 months

Imports: Dar rejects ‘flood levy’ proposal

APTMA resents hike in EFS & LTFF

PSO’s circular debt soars to around Rs600bn

Jul-Oct: Fiscal deficit rises 1.5pc of GDP to Rs1.266trn YoY

PTI begins protest against rising inflation

SPI inflation down 0.09pc WoW

PM-led NSC takes stock of grim situation

Oil up by $1/bbl

FBR notifies PSW Evidence of Identity Rules, 2022

Read more stories