Pakistan’s first exchange traded fund & social impact fund

TEXT: Fund Category, Micro Finance Sector Specific Income Fund. Risk Profile: Medium Risk of Principal Erosion. Fund Stability Rating: Not Yet Rated.

NIT Social Impact Fund (NIT-SIF) is Launched as a Listed Unit Scheme under Fixed Income Sector Specific Mutual Fund Category. NIT-SIF is a “Perpetual”, “Open Ended” Micro-Finance Sector Specific Fund that is dedicated to finance strategic social initiatives such as Women Empowerment, Agriculture Value Chains, MSME Development, Renewable Energy etc through Microfinance Providers and Generate Social & Market Based Returns for investors.

NIT-PGETF

NITL Launched Pakistan’s First Exchange Traded Fund in March 2020, A Gateway to Pakistan Stock Market. NIT-PGETF is a Pooled Investment Vehicle with Units that can be Bought or Sold on the Stock Exchange at a Market-determined Price.

