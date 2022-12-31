PML-N’s party meeting next week: No-trust motion against PA speaker, deputy speaker

LAHORE: A meeting the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) parliamentary party in Punjab Assembly will be held in the first week of January, to deliberate on the issues of vote of confidence by CM Parvez Elahi and no-trust motions against the speaker and deputy speaker of the provincial assembly.

The PML-N has directed its members of the Punjab Assembly to reach Lahore on Monday (January 2), party sources said, adding: “The PML-N Punjab parliamentary party will deliberate on political situation in Punjab and would evolve future strategy.

It may be noted that a five-member bench of the Lahore High Court in a petition filed by Parvez Elahi challenging Governor Punjab’s act of de-notifying him as the provincial chief minister, reinstated him as well as the Punjab cabinet. The court adjourned its hearing to January 11.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has already said that the Lahore High Court (LHC) has only given interim relief to Chaudhry Parvez Elahi by reinstating him as Punjab chief minister.

He said that Elahi has given assurance to the court that he would not dissolve the Punjab Assembly, adding that the court would give its verdict on January 11 after listening to both parties.

