Efforts being made to bring economic stability: Governor

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman said on Friday that the coalition government is making sincere efforts to bring economic stability in the country.

Talking to Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Faisal Karim Kundi, here on Friday, the governor expressed the hope that the New Year will bring prosperity and economic and political stability in the country. He also appreciated the assistance to flood-affectees through the Benazir Income Support Programme.

The governor said the experienced team of Federal Finance Minister Ishaq Dar is trying to steer the country out of economic crisis; after making record payments in the first week of December, the risk of default has been averted and the political and economic conditions will improve further in the coming days.

Faisal Karim Kundi said new centers are being opened under the Benazir Income Support Programme in several tehsils, to help the deserving families.

During the meeting, political situation, rehabilitation of flood victims and issues of mutual interest came under discussion.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022