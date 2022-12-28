Corps commanders resolve to fight terrorists 'without any distinction'

The two-day 254th Corps Commanders’ Conference on Wednesday resolved to fight against terrorists "without any distinction and eliminate the menace as per the aspirations of the people of Pakistan," the military's media wing said.

The conference, presided over by Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir, was held at the General Headquarters from December 27-28, an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.

A comprehensive review of the professional and organizational matters of the army was undertaken during the conference, it said.

The military's renewed resolve to fight militancy comes days after a suicide bombing in the capital killed a policeman and wounded six others.

Last month, the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) [called off a shaky ceasefire agreed with the government]1[] in June and ordered fighters to stage attacks across the country.

A few days ago, the US embassy in Islamabad barred its staff from visiting the city’s Marriott Hotel due to concerns of a “possible attack”.

The embassy issued a security alert in a Twitter post, saying the US government was “aware of information that unknown individuals are possibly plotting to attack Americans at the Marriott Hotel in Islamabad sometime during the holidays”.

Meanwhile, the UK's Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) also issued a travel advisory barring its officials from travelling to Islamabad’s Marriott Hotel fearing a “possible attack”.

The advisory also suggested its citizens against traveling to the districts of Baujar, Mohmand, Khyber, Orakzai, Kurram, North Waziristan and South Waziristan in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Province and the districts of Charsadda, Kohat, Tank, Bannu, Lakki, Dera Ismail Khan, Swat, Buner and Lower Dir in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and the city and district of Peshawar.

In 2008, 60 people were killed when a suicide bomber rammed a truck packed with 600 kilogrammes of high explosives into the outer gates of the five-star Marriott Hotel. The attack destroyed part of the hotel which was then shut down and opened a few months later surrounded by a massive, bomb-proof wall.

Pakistan is facing the growing threat of terrorism, including incidents involving elements and groups said to be operating from Afghanistan since the militant Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan called off its ceasefire with the government in late November.