KPT beefs up security

KARACHI: In the wake of recent terrorist activities in the country, KPT has sensitized various port users and operators to further enhance security of their premises as per SOPs.

It is worth to mention that due to sensitivity of the port area, mock exercises / drills with various stakeholders are also conducted round the year at regular intervals, to practice how to respond to different security and safety incidents.

Importance of Karachi Port being hub of national economic growth requires a synergetic response by all port users to thwart any such attempt by nefarious elements.

