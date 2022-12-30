AGL 4.48 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.82%)
‘Last rain of year’ reported in upper Punjab

Recorder Report Published 30 Dec, 2022 05:50am
LAHORE: The last rain of the year 2022 took place in the upper Punjab region on Thursday, as sources in the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said the rain system got out of the area by midnight.

They said the absence of strong wind behind the system would lead to thick fog on Friday morning. The upper Punjab, right from Lahore to Attock, received a minimum of 2 to a maximum of 5 millimeter rainfalls. It was light rain with a wider spread to wipe out the impact of dryness.

According to Shahid Abbas, Director PMD, a slow rain of 2 millimeter has equal impact to a 10 millimeter fast rain because long duration of rain not only brings down pollutant materials from the environment but also it penetrates to the soil to benefit crops. While the fast rain flashes out fast and fails to leave a long lasting impact.

It may be noted that the air quality index (AQI) was recorded at 290. However, Shahid said the AQI would remain at the lower ebb due to settling down of dust with the present spell of rain. According to him, another spell of rain is likely to take place during the first 10 days of January, followed by another in another 10 days. Meanwhile, strong westerly wind would bring down the chilling-affect of snowfall in Murree and Gilliat areas, he added.

He said the hilly areas would receive 2 to 5 inches snowfall out of the present westerly system.

The present westerly system would leave the upper Punjab by Friday. However, it would keep giving rain in Kashmir and Northern areas for another day or so. Meanwhile, sun would shine by Friday noon to increase maximum temperature in the city.

Punjab rain weather PMD Shahid Abbas Air Quality Index (AQI)

