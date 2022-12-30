Amnesty for illegal foreigners in Pakistan to end on 31st

ISLAMABAD: The amnesty scheme for foreigners illegally staying in Pakistan to leave the country will expire on December 31, 2022, after which action will be initiated against those foreigners who have been overstaying for more than a year, including putting their names on a black list.

According to the Ministry of Interior’s letter issued to the NADRA, a general amnesty scheme was given to overstaying foreigners to exit Pakistan without paying overstaying charges with a cut of date of December 31, 2022.

It asked the NADRA to revert to the existing policy.

The NADRA may make changes in the Pakistan Online Visa System (POVS) to start collection of overstay charges for exist permits w.e.f January 1, 2023, and henceforth, POVS may be enabled to process all exit permit applications through online including overstay period more than one year.

It further stated that after the expiry of amnesty scheme period foreigners who have overstayed for more than one year may be put into blacklist category for further entry into Pakistan with one-time permission to exit Pakistan.

A general amnesty was earlier approved for overstaying foreigners to exit Pakistan without paying overstay charges with a cut-off date of 31st December 2022.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022