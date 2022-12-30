AGL 4.48 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.82%)
KARACHI: On Wednesday at PMEX the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 15.432 billion and the number of lots traded at 13,850.

Major business was contributed by Currencies through COTS amounting to PKR 5.797 billion, followed by Gold (PKR 3.804 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 1.695 billion), Silver (PKR 1.436 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 1.136 billion), Platinum (PKR 564.833 million), Natural Gas (PKR 335.129 million), DJ (PKR 331.746 million), SP 500 (PKR 262.148 million), Japan Equity (PKR 29.563 million), Copper (PKR 24.311 million) and Brent (PKR 13.415 million).

In Agricultural commodities, 8 lots of Cotton amounting to PKR 7.604 million were traded.

