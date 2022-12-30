AGL 4.48 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.82%)
ANL 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.71%)
AVN 66.36 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.32%)
BOP 4.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.96%)
CNERGY 3.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.16%)
EFERT 77.25 Increased By ▲ 2.30 (3.07%)
EPCL 42.48 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.14%)
FCCL 11.73 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (3.62%)
FFL 4.62 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.54%)
FLYNG 5.82 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.01%)
FNEL 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.77%)
GGGL 6.84 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.79%)
GGL 11.22 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.54%)
HUMNL 5.93 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.89%)
KEL 2.49 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3.75%)
LOTCHEM 26.23 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.16%)
MLCF 22.21 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (4.37%)
OGDC 76.46 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (1.27%)
PAEL 12.50 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (4.87%)
PIBTL 4.49 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (5.9%)
PRL 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.77%)
SILK 0.96 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.13%)
TELE 6.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
TPL 6.96 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.61%)
TPLP 17.14 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.53%)
TREET 16.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
TRG 109.71 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (1.21%)
UNITY 14.17 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
WAVES 7.64 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.14%)
WTL 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.77%)
BR100 3,917 Increased By 47.2 (1.22%)
BR30 13,841 Increased By 190.5 (1.4%)
KSE100 39,747 Increased By 467.9 (1.19%)
KSE30 14,618 Increased By 156.6 (1.08%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 30, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm oil ends flat as demand concerns weigh

Reuters Published 30 Dec, 2022 05:50am
Follow us

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures reversed losses on Thursday after trading in a tight range, but the contract ended virtually unchanged, weighed down by sluggish demand and as traders booked profits.

The benchmark palm oil contract for March delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 3 ringgit, or 0.07%, to 4,090 ringgit ($925.34) a tonne.

Although production is lower, traders are concerned about demand momentum, said Paramalingam Supramaniam, director at Selangor-based brokerage Pelindung Bestari.

Palm oil had tracked a rally in Dalian edible oil prices this week on optimism about a recovery in demand in key market China, after it relaxed its COVID-19 border entry rules, but the excitement has since dissipated as cases surge there.

Indonesia, the world’s largest producer, will start its mandatory palm oil biodiesel 35% blending on Feb. 1, a month later than initially planned, the energy ministry said.

Key export market India extended a policy to import refined palm oil at a lower duty and allowed imports of 51,000 tonnes of cotton at nil duty in 2023, the government said in a notification late on Thursday.

“The move by China to lessen their restrictions added with India’s move to allow free imports of edible oils is seen to greatly benefit Indonesia,” said Paramalingam.

Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract gained 0.2%, while its palm oil contract eased 0.2%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were down 0.03%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Palm Oil Malaysia Malaysian palm oil soyoil Soyoil prices

Comments

1000 characters

Palm oil ends flat as demand concerns weigh

Govt assures diplomatic corps of maximum security

PM, COAS take stock of security situation

Two terrorists killed, three soldiers martyred in Kurram

Virtual govt-IMF sessions on ‘regular’ basis: Aisha

Exxon sues EU in move to block new windfall tax on oil companies

Anti-Dumping Act: CPEC Secretariat for retrospective waiver

Minister for adopting export-led growth policies

Erstwhile tribal areas: Steel and ghee/cooking industries told to justify tax exemption demand

Notice issued to Shabbar withdrawn on FTO’s order

Ashfaq Tola gets status of state minister

Read more stories