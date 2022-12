KARACHI: Board Meetings in Progress of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

========================================================================================== COMPANY SCHEDULED ON TIME TO CONSIDER REMARK ========================================================================================== Faysal Bank Ltd 29.12.2022 11:00 To Consider The Meeting Thursday AM Budget Of in Progress The Bank Askari General 29.12.2022 11:30 Annual Accounts Meeting in Insurance Thursday AM For The Year Ended Progress Company Limited December 31, 2022 Tariq Corporation 29.12.2022 10:00 Annual Accounts Meeting in Limited Thursday `AM For The Year Ended Progress September 30, 2022 ==========================================================================================

