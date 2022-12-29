AGL 4.48 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.82%)
ANL 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.71%)
AVN 66.36 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.32%)
BOP 4.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.96%)
CNERGY 3.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.16%)
EFERT 77.25 Increased By ▲ 2.30 (3.07%)
EPCL 42.48 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.14%)
FCCL 11.73 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (3.62%)
FFL 4.62 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.54%)
FLYNG 5.82 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.01%)
FNEL 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.77%)
GGGL 6.84 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.79%)
GGL 11.22 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.54%)
HUMNL 5.93 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.89%)
KEL 2.49 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3.75%)
LOTCHEM 26.23 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.16%)
MLCF 22.21 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (4.37%)
OGDC 76.46 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (1.27%)
PAEL 12.50 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (4.87%)
PIBTL 4.49 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (5.9%)
PRL 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.77%)
SILK 0.96 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.13%)
TELE 6.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
TPL 6.96 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.61%)
TPLP 17.14 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.53%)
TREET 16.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
TRG 109.71 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (1.21%)
UNITY 14.17 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
WAVES 7.64 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.14%)
WTL 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.77%)
BR100 3,917 Increased By 47.2 (1.22%)
BR30 13,841 Increased By 190.5 (1.4%)
KSE100 39,747 Increased By 467.9 (1.19%)
KSE30 14,618 Increased By 156.6 (1.08%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 29, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

KSE-100 gains over 'year-end phenomenon'

  • Benchmark index settles with increase of 467.93 points or 1.19% on Thursday
BR Web Desk Published December 29, 2022 Updated December 29, 2022 05:53pm
Follow us

A day after the KSE-100 hit its lowest level since July 2020, positive sentiment returned to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) in the latter stages of the trading session, as the benchmark index registered an increase of 1.19% on Thursday.

Meanwhile, volumes shrunk from the previous session.

Range-bound activity was witnessed in the first half of the session. However, towards the close, the index settled at 39,747.36, an increase of 467.93 points or 1.19%.

Index-heavy automobiles, cement and technology sectors ended with gains, while oil and gas marketing companies were in the red zone.

On Wednesday, the KSE-100 Index, under pressure for weeks, had closed with a fall of 523.48 points or 1.32% to settle at 39,279.43, its lowest level since July 2020.

The decline on Wednesday was mainly driven by delay in resumption of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme and massive economic uncertainty in the country. Additionally, a volatile political situation has dampened sentiment at the PSX.

However, the improvement on Thursday came on account of institutional financial closing, which is a year-end phenomenon that led to late buying.

“The situation would be back to square one from Monday onwards,” said Saad Khan, Head of Research at IGI Securities.

On the economic front, Pakistan’s rupee ended with a marginal loss for the eighth successive session against the US dollar, to settle at 226.41 after a fall of Re0.04 or 0.02%.

Sectors driving the benchmark index upwards included, cement (93.29 points), technology and communication (92.34 points) and fertilizer (69.21 points).

Volume on the all-share index declined to 227.8 million from 258.5 million on Wednesday. The value of shares traded decreased to Rs7 billion from Rs8.5 billion recorded in the previous session.

Bank Alfalah was the volume leader with 52.19 million shares, followed by K-Electric with 20.12 million shares, and Cnergyico PK with 13.12 million shares.

Shares of 325 companies were traded on Thursday, of which 214 registered an increase, 93 recorded a fall, and 18 remained unchanged.

stocks PSX kse-100

Comments

1000 characters

KSE-100 gains over 'year-end phenomenon'

NA speaker seeks individual verification of PTI members’ resignations

8th straight decline: Rupee ends with marginal loss against US dollar

Pakistan engaging with Afghanistan regarding all issues: FO

Oil falls as China COVID spike dampens demand outlook

Pakistan fight to avoid defeat in first Test after Williamson double ton

Unemployment among Saudi citizens increases to 9.9% in Q3/22

G7 calls on Taliban to ‘urgently reverse’ women aid workers ban

Melbourne looks into hosting India v Pakistan Test

India makes negative COVID-19 test mandatory for travellers from 5 countries from Jan. 1

Read more stories