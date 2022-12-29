AGL 4.42 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.45%)
ANL 7.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 66.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.08%)
BOP 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.17%)
CNERGY 3.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.43%)
EFERT 75.49 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.72%)
EPCL 42.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.6%)
FCCL 11.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
FFL 4.63 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.76%)
FLYNG 5.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.28%)
GGGL 6.94 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.27%)
GGL 11.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.45%)
HUMNL 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.34%)
KEL 2.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.42%)
LOTCHEM 25.93 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 21.40 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.56%)
OGDC 76.65 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.52%)
PAEL 11.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.34%)
PIBTL 4.30 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.42%)
PRL 12.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.31%)
SILK 0.96 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.13%)
TELE 6.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.9%)
TPL 7.02 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.48%)
TPLP 17.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TREET 15.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.43%)
TRG 109.10 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.65%)
UNITY 14.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.56%)
WAVES 7.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.07%)
WTL 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.77%)
BR100 3,879 Increased By 9.6 (0.25%)
BR30 13,706 Increased By 54.7 (0.4%)
KSE100 39,310 Increased By 31 (0.08%)
KSE30 14,497 Increased By 36.2 (0.25%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 29, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Mbappe says will ‘never’ get over World Cup heartbreak

AFP Published 29 Dec, 2022 12:16pm
<p>Photo: AFP</p>

Photo: AFP
Follow us

PARIS: Kylian Mbappe said he will never get over the disappointment of losing the World Cup final after the France star scored the winner on his return to action for Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday.

“I think I’m never going to get over it,” Mbappe said, speaking 10 days after he scored a hat-trick in the final against Argentina which the South Americans won in a penalty shootout.

Mbappe said he had been through some “difficult times” since the defeat but he showed few signs of the setback in Qatar as he won and converted a 96th minute penalty to give PSG a last-gasp 2-1 win against Strasbourg on Ligue 1’s resumption following the World Cup break.

Neymar and Marquinhos follow Mbappe back to PSG training

“As I said to my teammates, there is no reason why the club should pay the price for the failure of the national team, they are two very different situations,” 24-year-old Mbappe said.

“It does me good to come back with a win and to have a link with the club, the supporters and my teammates.”

Neymar, who was left in tears after Brazil were knocked out by Croatia in the quarter-finals of the World Cup, was sent off for two yellow cards in PSG’s victory.

Kylian Mbappe

Comments

1000 characters

Mbappe says will ‘never’ get over World Cup heartbreak

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

Energy saving plan: Cabinet to expedite consultations with stakeholders

$15.722bn newpacts signed: Country received $16.974bn foreign assistance: EAD

FBR reduces duty on import of agri tractors

Oil dips as China COVID spike dampens demand outlook

Melbourne looks into hosting India v Pakistan Test

Gwadar Free Zone: Govt seeks exact power demand figures from COPHCL

Dar addresses ebbing investor confidence

Cigarette manufacturing sector: PM seeks elimination of tax evasion culture

Boat engines for 3,291 Gwadar fishermen: Cabinet approves disbursement of Rs823m to GPA

Read more stories