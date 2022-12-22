AGL 4.56 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.11%)
Neymar and Marquinhos follow Mbappe back to PSG training

AFP Published 22 Dec, 2022 05:40pm
PARIS: A day after Kylian Mbappe returned to work at Paris Saint-German, Brazilians Neymar and Marquinhos reported to the club’s training centre on Thursday, according to PSG’s social networks.

They “are back at the Training Center!”, the club tweeted, 13 days after Brazil’s penalty shoot-out elimination against Croatia in the World Cup quarter-finals.

On PSG’s Instagram account, Marquinhos was seen performing various physical exercises but the club did not specify whether Neymar, who suffered a sprained ankle at the World Cup, was following an individual recovery programme.

Lionel Messi remains in Argentina where the country has been celebrating his team’s success in Qatar and is not expected back in Paris before the new year.

PSG, who are five points clear at the top of Ligue 1, reboot their season when they host struggling Strasbourg on December 28.

