Army’s top brass resolves to crush terrorists ‘without any distinction’

ISLAMABAD: Army’s top brass, Wednesday, resolved to uproot terrorism “without any distinction” as the country battles a fresh wave of insurgency, which has left many soldiers martyred and several others injured.

The resolve was reiterated at two-day long Corps Commanders Conference (CCC) in Rawalpindi, the first chaired by Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir, who took up the charge as the military’s head last month.

According to a statement from the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), a comprehensive review of professional and organisational matters of the army was undertaken.“It was resolved to fight against terrorists without any distinction and eliminate this menace as per the aspirations of the people of Pakistan,” the military’s media wing added.

