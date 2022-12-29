AGL 4.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.11%)
Bumper wheat harvest expected

Fazal Sher Published December 29, 2022
ISLAMABAD: Despite post-flood challenges 91.74 per cent of wheat crop sowing has been completed across the country to achieve the target of 22.58 million acres of wheat sowing target for the year 2022-23, said the Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research, Tariq Bashir Cheema, on Wednesday.

Addressing a press conference, the minister said that wheat cultivation over 21 million acres has so far been completed as against the set targets of 22.58 million acres for the current season. The remaining sowing of wheat would be completed within the next five to four days, he said.

Sowing season in Punjab: Farmers urged to use wheat seeds of approved varieties

He said that Punjab province which accounts for 75.96 per cent of the total wheat production, completed 16.3 million acres of wheat sowing against the target of 16.48 million acres for Rabi season 2022-23. Sindh, which is the second largest producer of wheat completed 2.07 million acres of wheat sowing against the target of 2.79 million acres, he said, adding that, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa cultivated 1.99 million acres of wheat sowing against the target of 2.232 million acres.

