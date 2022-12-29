PARTLY FACETIOUS: Structural failure

“There are some professions which have a wide range of capacity if you know what I mean?”

“As wide as the interbank and open market rupee rates?”

“You need to narrow it down – by open market rate do you mean that which is quoted or that at which dollars are actually available?”

“Point taken anyway I am not sure I understood your question. Take an engineer for example – there can be a competent engineer and there can be an incompetent engineer who can build a structurally unsound bridge though both may have the same degree.”

“I remember on 14 August 2018 in Liguria region, Italy, a 210-metre (690 feet) section of the viaduct collapsed during a rainstorm, killing 43 people. The collapse led to a year-long state of emergency after which there was extensive analysis of the structural failure and widely varying assignment of responsibility with the maintenance company blaming the engineering design and…”

“Widely varying assignment of responsibility – reminds me of our country. Anyway in the case of the bridge in Italy was there an element of corruption, using second rate material…”

“I am not sure whether the court has given its verdict against any of the accused yet but I do recall criminal charges, including manslaughter, were laid against 53…”

“Hmmmm, reminds me of the collapse of many a building in this country…”

“Indeed, anyway let me narrow my question down – what profession has the widest range of…of a moral compass if you will?”

“Moral compass? Wouldn’t that be limited to religious leaders in a secular set up…oh wait I hope you are not again referring to spiritual guides that are kinda unique to our part of the world, in other words The Khan’s Third Wife? Cause if you are I can let loose the social media brigade…”

“No, no, no I simply asked if you can think of any profession with a wide-range of moral compass displayed by those who practice it?”

“Oh well an accountant I would say. Please see the movie The Accountant where he engages in money laundering…”

“Does he write an affidavit to that effect?”

“Are you being personal?”

“No just wondered.”

“No, but an accountant can save you thousands or millions depending on how much wealth you have by tapping into loopholes that are existing in a tax system…”

“And what if the accountant has the power to legislate policy?”

“Well then you have it made, by the way there is one profession that enjoys perks but the moral compass of the bulk of those who practice it is particularly low, can you guess the profession?”

“Yes politicians.”

“Indeed.”

