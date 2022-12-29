Progress made on decisions taken by cabinet reviewed

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has set a record for the fastest work in a short time, surpassing the chief ministers of other provinces in decision-making.

In seven cabinet meetings, a new record has been set for the execution of official work by taking decisions on 371 agenda items. 59 agenda items of local government, 45 for housing, 42 for the home department, 34 for revenue, 36 for finance, 23 for specialized healthcare and 19 for primary & secondary health were decided as Parvez Elahi took immediate decisions for the welfare of the people.

A 4-hour long meeting was held to review the progress made on the decisions of the cabinet meetings under the chair of Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi.

The CM Elahi directed that the public welfare projects should be completed without delay and made it clear that no obstacle would be tolerated. The necessary action for the recruitment should be completed soon; he emphasised and added that education & healthcare projects and recruitments should be prioritized. He said that the fee for hunting Chinkara for foreign hunters should be set at $25,000 in the next season.

The CM noted that the World Bank would give $200 million to the Punjab Affordable Housing Project to provide houses to government employees on retirement. About 20 centres of excellence would also be established in TEVTA and vigilance would be done through drone technology in police and other departments, he said.

The meeting was told that important projects would be completed in Punjab with foreign funding of $850 million. Punjab Open Land Enhancement System would be implemented through foreign funding. The work was in progress on 825 development projects in Punjab and tenders have been issued for 323 local government projects.

