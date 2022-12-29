AGL 4.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.11%)
ANL 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.68%)
AVN 66.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-1.68%)
BOP 4.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.72%)
CNERGY 3.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.88%)
EFERT 74.91 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.51%)
EPCL 42.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-2.86%)
FCCL 11.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.05%)
FFL 4.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.75%)
FLYNG 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.39%)
FNEL 3.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.76%)
GGGL 6.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-4.38%)
GGL 11.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.87%)
HUMNL 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.33%)
KEL 2.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.66%)
LOTCHEM 25.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-3.18%)
MLCF 21.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.34%)
OGDC 75.27 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.03%)
PAEL 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.46%)
PIBTL 4.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.76%)
PRL 13.02 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.31%)
SILK 0.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.09%)
TELE 6.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.43%)
TPL 6.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.96%)
TPLP 17.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.68%)
TREET 16.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.46%)
TRG 108.96 Decreased By ▼ -3.94 (-3.49%)
UNITY 14.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.21%)
WAVES 7.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.11%)
WTL 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-5.04%)
BR100 3,870 Decreased By -52.7 (-1.34%)
BR30 13,651 Decreased By -265.4 (-1.91%)
KSE100 39,279 Decreased By -523.5 (-1.32%)
KSE30 14,461 Decreased By -215.1 (-1.47%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 29, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Advertising dues: Punjab CM urged to implement media payment formula

Press Release Published 29 Dec, 2022 05:59am
Follow us

KARACHI: In a joint statement issued by APNS, PBA and CPNE, the media organisations have urged CM Punjab Ch Pervaiz Elahi to implement the media payment formula of advertising dues as implemented by the federal government as well as provincial governments. Under this mechanism the federal as well as provincial governments make payment of their verified advertising bills directly to the relevant media and the agency commission/ trade discount is paid directly to the advertising agencies on the basis of 85:15 formula.

This entails 85% being paid to media and 15% to advertising agencies for services rendered. The media bodies are of the considered view that this system ensures timely and transparent disbursement of media and agency dues.

The representative bodies of media have stated that if the above agreed formula was withdrawn by the Punjab Government the media would be deprived of the timely payments of the advertisements published/aired by the media. The APNS, PBA and CPNE has requested the Punjab Government to take the media stake holders on board before finalising its advertising policy.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi APNS PBA CPNE

Comments

1000 characters

Advertising dues: Punjab CM urged to implement media payment formula

Dar addresses ebbing investor confidence

Boat engines for 3,291 Gwadar fishermen: Cabinet approves disbursement of Rs823m to GPA

Energy saving plan: Cabinet to expedite consultations with stakeholders

$15.722bn newpacts signed: Country received $16.974bn foreign assistance: EAD

FBR reduces duty on import of agri tractors

Cigarette manufacturing sector: PM seeks elimination of tax evasion culture

Gwadar Free Zone: Govt seeks exact power demand figures from COPHCL

Russia did not consult OPEC+ over oil cap response: Kremlin

Fund constraints adversely affect NHA projects

Bumper wheat harvest expected

Read more stories