AGL 4.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.11%)
ANL 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.68%)
AVN 66.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-1.68%)
BOP 4.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.72%)
CNERGY 3.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.88%)
EFERT 74.91 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.51%)
EPCL 42.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-2.86%)
FCCL 11.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.05%)
FFL 4.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.75%)
FLYNG 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.39%)
FNEL 3.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.76%)
GGGL 6.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-4.38%)
GGL 11.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.87%)
HUMNL 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.33%)
KEL 2.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.66%)
LOTCHEM 25.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-3.18%)
MLCF 21.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.34%)
OGDC 75.27 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.03%)
PAEL 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.46%)
PIBTL 4.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.76%)
PRL 13.02 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.31%)
SILK 0.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.09%)
TELE 6.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.43%)
TPL 6.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.96%)
TPLP 17.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.68%)
TREET 16.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.46%)
TRG 108.96 Decreased By ▼ -3.94 (-3.49%)
UNITY 14.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.21%)
WAVES 7.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.11%)
WTL 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-5.04%)
BR100 3,870 Decreased By -52.7 (-1.34%)
BR30 13,651 Decreased By -265.4 (-1.91%)
KSE100 39,279 Decreased By -523.5 (-1.32%)
KSE30 14,461 Decreased By -215.1 (-1.47%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 29, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

CS asks officials to complete arrangements for census soon

Recorder Report Published 29 Dec, 2022 05:59am
Follow us

LAHORE: Punjab’s Chief Secretary Abdullah Khan Sumbal on Wednesday directed the authorities to complete the security and other arrangements in the province for digital census at the earliest.

He issued this directive during a meeting of the provincial coordinating committee for digital census held at the Civil Secretariat. The provincial census commissioner, commissioner Lahore division and top police and military officials attended the meeting while the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) Member (Support Services) Sarwar Gondal, all divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners participated through video link.

Speaking at the meeting, the chief secretary said that census is an important national responsibility and the future political and economic scenario of the country would largely depend on the data obtained from the census. He said the officers and staff must do the work of the census as a national duty. He also directed the provincial departments to enhance cooperation with the PBS to complete the census successfully.

The chief secretary ordered the deputy commissioners to immediately provide the facilities needed for the training of field staff for the census in the districts. He said by assigning the census duty to the employees of the education department, the educational activities should not be affected in any way.

Sarwar Gondal briefed the meeting about the work plan of digital census. He said digital census has been successfully completed in 33 districts of the country as a pilot project. He mentioned that a total of 61,000 field staff would perform duties during census in Punjab province. He said that the training process of 328 master trainers has been completed, while the training of field staff would start from January 7. He added that trained staff of PBS has been deployed with deputy commissioners and assistant commissioners for providing assistance.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

census Abdullah Khan Sumbal digital census Sarwar Gondal

Comments

1000 characters

CS asks officials to complete arrangements for census soon

Dar addresses ebbing investor confidence

Boat engines for 3,291 Gwadar fishermen: Cabinet approves disbursement of Rs823m to GPA

Energy saving plan: Cabinet to expedite consultations with stakeholders

$15.722bn newpacts signed: Country received $16.974bn foreign assistance: EAD

FBR reduces duty on import of agri tractors

Cigarette manufacturing sector: PM seeks elimination of tax evasion culture

Gwadar Free Zone: Govt seeks exact power demand figures from COPHCL

Russia did not consult OPEC+ over oil cap response: Kremlin

Fund constraints adversely affect NHA projects

Bumper wheat harvest expected

Read more stories