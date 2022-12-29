PDWP approves five development schemes

LAHORE: The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party approved five development schemes of various sectors with an estimated cost of Rs24,959.726 million.

These schemes were approved in the 37th meeting of Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) of current fiscal year 2022-23. The meeting was presided over the Chairman Planning & Development Board Dr Wasif Khurshid.

The approved development schemes included enhancing Public Private Partnership in Punjab Project at the cost of Rs18,981.000 million and integrated farms development in Punjab Barani Tract by ABAD at the cost of Rs1,000.000 million.

The establishment of Dargai Gill Forest Park at the cost of Rs559.668 million and management of Mithawan Hill Torrent in D G Khan District at the cost of Rs3,317.206 were approved

The management of Chachar Hill Torrent Flood Water in District Rajanpur at the cost of Rs1,101.852 million was the fifth development scheme which was approved in the board meeting.

Provincial Secretary P&D Board Dr Muhammad Sohail Anwar Chaudhary, all Members of the Planning & Development Board, Provincial Secretaries of concerned departments, and other senior representatives of the relevant Provincial Departments also attended the meeting.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022