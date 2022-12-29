AGL 4.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.11%)
Alkhidmat announces results of ‘Bano Qabil’ test given to girls

Recorder Report Published 29 Dec, 2022 05:59am
KARACHI: Alkhidmat Karachi has announced results of the girls’ aptitude test for its unique IT courses of Bano Qabil programme which had been held at the Bagh-e-Jinnah grounds on December 4, 2022.

The results were made available on Wednesday at the special website www.banoqabil.pk/result where candidates can access them by entering their mobile phone numbers.

Thousands of girls took the test which, along with the boys’ test held on October 19 at the same venue, was a huge event and the first of its kind in the history of youth education in Karachi.

The next step will be the interview stage which will be announced shortly, following the successful culmination of the interview stage for boys on Wednesday which was attended by thousands of young, male aspirants.

CEO Alkhidmat Karachi, Naveed Ali Baig expressed his pleasure at the conclusion of the boys’ interviews and the announcement of the girls’ results. He added that having started this initiative with noble intentions, Alkhidmat would now carry it forward with the commencement of classes in January 2023 for which several institutes had been readied.

He congratulated the successful candidates and expressed his hope that the successful candidates would complete their chosen courses and go on to become bread-earners for themselves as well as their families.

Test Alkhidmat Karachi Bano Qabil

