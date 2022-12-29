Markets
Dividend/Bonus Announcements
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
==========================================================================================================
For the YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF
ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE
HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER
COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS
ACCOUNTS million)
==========================================================================================================
Al-Abbas Sugar Mills 30.09.2022 300% (F) 1913.689 110.22 26.01.2023 19.01.2023 to
Limited Year Ended 12.00.P.M. 26.01.2023
AGM
==========================================================================================================
