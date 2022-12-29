KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

========================================================================================================== For the YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS ACCOUNTS million) ========================================================================================================== Al-Abbas Sugar Mills 30.09.2022 300% (F) 1913.689 110.22 26.01.2023 19.01.2023 to Limited Year Ended 12.00.P.M. 26.01.2023 AGM ==========================================================================================================

