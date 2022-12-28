AGL 4.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.11%)
ANL 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.68%)
AVN 66.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-1.68%)
BOP 4.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.72%)
CNERGY 3.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.88%)
EFERT 74.91 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.51%)
EPCL 42.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-2.86%)
FCCL 11.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.05%)
FFL 4.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.75%)
FLYNG 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.39%)
FNEL 3.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.76%)
GGGL 6.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-4.38%)
GGL 11.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.87%)
HUMNL 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.33%)
KEL 2.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.66%)
LOTCHEM 25.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-3.18%)
MLCF 21.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.34%)
OGDC 75.27 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.03%)
PAEL 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.46%)
PIBTL 4.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.76%)
PRL 13.02 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.31%)
SILK 0.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.09%)
TELE 6.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.43%)
TPL 6.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.96%)
TPLP 17.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.68%)
TREET 16.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.46%)
TRG 108.96 Decreased By ▼ -3.94 (-3.49%)
UNITY 14.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.21%)
WAVES 7.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.11%)
WTL 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-5.04%)
BR100 3,870 Decreased By -52.7 (-1.34%)
BR30 13,651 Decreased By -265.4 (-1.91%)
KSE100 39,279 Decreased By -523.5 (-1.32%)
KSE30 14,461 Decreased By -215.1 (-1.47%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 29, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Sam Bankman-Fried to enter plea in FTX fraud case

Reuters Published December 28, 2022
Follow us

NEW YORK: Sam Bankman-Fried is expected to enter a plea next week to criminal charges he defrauded investors and looted billions of dollars in customer funds at his failed FTX cryptocurrency exchange.

The 30-year-old is expected to be arraigned on the afternoon of Jan. 3, 2023, before U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan in Manhattan federal court, court records on Wednesday showed.

Kaplan was assigned to the case on Tuesday, after the original judge recused herself because her husband's law firm had advised FTX before its collapse.

Two Bankman-Fried associates plead guilty to fraud, as FTX founder heads to US

Prosecutors have accused Bankman-Fried of engaging in a years-long "fraud of epic proportions," by using customer deposits to support his Alameda Research hedge fund firm, buy real estate and make political contributions.

Bankman-Fried is charged with two counts of wire fraud and six counts of conspiracy, including to launder money and commit campaign finance violations, and if convicted could spend decades in prison.

Before his Dec. 12 arrest, Bankman-Fried acknowledged risk-management failures at FTX, but said he did not believe he was criminally liable.

Two of his associates, former Alameda chief executive Caroline Ellison and former FTX chief technology officer Gary Wang, have pleaded guilty over their roles in FTX's collapse and agreed to cooperate with prosecutors.

A lawyer for Bankman-Fried did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Bankman-Fried was released on Dec. 22 on a $250 million bond and ordered to stay with his parents in Palo Alto, California, where they teach at Stanford Law School. He is subject to electronic monitoring.

FTX filed for bankruptcy protection on Nov. 11. Its new chief executive, John Ray, told Congress on Dec. 13 that the exchange lost $8 billion of customer money while being run by "grossly inexperienced, non-sophisticated individuals."

FTX Sam Bankman Fried FTX fraud case

Comments

1000 characters

Sam Bankman-Fried to enter plea in FTX fraud case

Fawad says technocrat govt cannot solve Pakistan’s problems

Surveillance system installed at all airports to prevent Covid spread: officials

7th straight decline: Rupee continues to fall against US dollar

Nishat Chunian to partially shut down operations after one month

Corps commanders resolve to fight terrorists 'without any distinction'

NA speaker to meet PTI MNAs on Thursday to discuss ‘resignations’

Dar admits Pakistan in 'tight spot' but 'no chance of default'

Oil drops 2% in light trading on China demand concern

IHC issues notice to ECP in Islamabad LG polls case

FM says creation of 'Loss and Damage Fund' significant achievement for Pakistan

Read more stories