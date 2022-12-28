The Democrats panel led by Sarbazi wins KPC polls unopposed

KARACHI: The Democrats panel here Tuesday was elected unopposed in Karachi Press Club (KPC) Elections 2022-23.

Saeed Sarbazi of Business Recorder was elected President, Shoaib Khan of News One secretary, Mushtaq Suhail of Daily Kawish vice president, Aslam Khan of Samma News as joint secretary, and Ehtisham Saeed of Daily Ummat as treasurer.

Following were elected as members of the GB: Kulsoom Jahan Daily Jang (London), Farooq Sami ARY News, Rameez Vohra BOL News, Rafique Bashir Daily Jang, Shams Kerio Daily Duniya, Zulfiqar Ali Rajpar Daily Public Affairs and Zulfiqar Ali Wahoocho.

