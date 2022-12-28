AGL 4.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.74%)
Rs26bn allocated for healthcare projects

Recorder Report Published 28 Dec, 2022 04:12am
LAHORE: Under the direction of Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, work has been started for providing quality healthcare facilities to the people and a total of Rs26 billion have been allocated for various projects to provide quality healthcare facilities in the province.

In this regard, CM launched projects worth more than Rs15 billion on Tuesday. The launch ceremony was held at the Chief Minister’s Office. The CM inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of numerous projects and noted that the provision of Rs26 billion to improve health facilities is a record. A Cyberknife machine was being provided to Nishtar Medical University Multan with Rs1.20 billion. Allied Hospital Faisalabad was provided with Rs1.25 billion to treat cancer patients with a linear accelerator machine, he noted. A linear accelerator machine will also be installed for cancer patients in Aziz Bhatti Shaheed Teaching Hospital Gujrat with Rs1.30 billion, he added.

The CM disclosed that a new cardiology hospital would be built along with the provision of modern machinery in cardiology hospitals in Punjab. Meanwhile, the Institute of Cardiology Wazirabad was being upgraded with 200 additional beds for Rs5 billion. Gamma camera electrophysiology equipment and transit time flowmeter were being provided for heart patients as well. The land has been acquired for the expansion of the Institute of Cardiology Wazirabad for Rs385 million, he cited.

He said that a pharmacy was being established in PIC Lahore to supply medicines to the patients. A CT angiography machine and a gamma camera (thallium scan) were being installed in the Institute of Cardiology Lahore at Rs500 million. Alongside this, the Chaudhry Anwar Ali Cheema Institute of Cardiology was being established in Sargodha for Rs6 billion. CT angiography machine and gamma camera (thallium scan) were being provided at Chaudhry Parvez Elahi Institute of Cardiology in Bahawalpur at a cost of Rs700 million. Mother and child block of 200 beds was being made functional at Lady Willingdon Hospital Lahore at a cost of Rs5 billion, he further said.

An amount of Rs500 million has been allocated to acquire land for the children’s hospital in Gujrat; the CM said and added that a modern radiotherapy unit was being established in Children’s Hospital Lahore with Rs2 billion.

