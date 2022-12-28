AGL 4.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.74%)
DIG vows to solve problems of ABAD

Recorder Report Published 28 Dec, 2022 04:12am
KARACHI: DIGP of Karachi East Muqaddas Haider promised to solve problems of ABAD members, including land grabbing, while speaking during a meeting at the ABAD House on Tuesday.

DIGP said that one million cameras will be installed at various points of Karachi under the Safe City programme to make Karachi safer.

He said that a committee is being formed with ABAD to address the issues related to land grabbing and encroachment and added that he himself would take a review of the committee report every month.

Chairman ABAD Altaf Tai said that land encroachment had become major problem for the builders and developers as the staff at Anti Encroachment Cell and Mukhtiarkar office and Revenue department were supporting the land grabbers.

He said that presently 80 percent of construction activities were in Karachi East District, where land grabbers were busy in land encroachment in connivance with the Mukhtiarkar office and demanding millions of rupees to return it back. A large number of ABAD members were present on occasion.

