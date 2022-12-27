AGL 4.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.74%)
ANL 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.79%)
AVN 67.30 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.6%)
BOP 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-5.89%)
CNERGY 3.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.76%)
EFERT 76.32 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-2.49%)
EPCL 43.36 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.16%)
FCCL 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
FFL 4.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.08%)
FLYNG 5.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.03%)
FNEL 3.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.97%)
GGGL 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.27%)
GGL 11.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.04%)
HUMNL 6.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 2.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.02%)
LOTCHEM 26.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-4.02%)
MLCF 21.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.18%)
OGDC 75.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-2.25%)
PAEL 12.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.53%)
PIBTL 4.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.81%)
PRL 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.91%)
SILK 0.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.04%)
TELE 7.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
TPL 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.76%)
TPLP 17.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.3%)
TREET 16.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.08%)
TRG 113.22 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.37%)
UNITY 14.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.33%)
WAVES 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.3%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.28%)
BR100 3,922 Decreased By -45.9 (-1.16%)
BR30 13,916 Decreased By -233.8 (-1.65%)
KSE100 39,803 Decreased By -352.3 (-0.88%)
KSE30 14,676 Decreased By -102.2 (-0.69%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 27, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Djokovic back in Australia ahead of Open: report

Reuters Published 27 Dec, 2022 06:21pm
Follow us

Novak Djokovic has arrived in Australia nearly a year after he was deported from the country, the Sydney Morning Herald reported on Tuesday, ahead of his bid for a 10th men’s singles title at next month’s Australian Open.

Djokovic landed in Adelaide where he is due to play in the Adelaide International beginning on Sunday, the report said.

The 35-year-old was deported on the eve of this year’s tournament in Melbourne after he arrived in the country without being vaccinated against COVID-19.

In November, the Australian government granted the Serbian a visa to travel to the Grand Slam event, saying it had decided to revoke the decision to cancel Djokovic’s visa after considering all relevant factors.

Since the cancellation of Djokovic’s visa in January 2022, all COVID-related border restrictions have been removed in Australia, including the requirement to provide evidence of vaccination status to enter the country.

Earlier on Tuesday, Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley told reporters that Djokovic would be arriving in Australia and voiced hopes he would be welcomed.

Djokovic to kick off Australia return in Adelaide

“I have a great deal of confidence in the Australian public,” Tiley told reporters.

“We’re a very well-educated sporting public, particularly those who come to the tennis, they love their tennis, they love seeing greatness, they love seeing great athleticism, great matches.

“And I have a lot of confidence that the fans will react like we hope they would react and have respect for that.”

Djokovic’s representatives and Tennis Australia did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Serbian former world number one won the season-ending ATP Finals last month and will be favoured to claim a 10th Australian Open crown, which would bring him level with Rafa Nadal on 22 Grand Slam titles.

The 2023 Australian Open takes place at Melbourne Park from Jan. 16-29.

Novak Djokovic tennis Australian Open

Comments

1000 characters

Djokovic back in Australia ahead of Open: report

Hydrocarbon reserves discovered in D.I. Khan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: energy ministry

PM Shehbaz terms transition to solar energy vital for strengthening economy

On Benazir's 15th death anniversary, Bilawal reaffirms commitment to fulfil mother's vision

Rupee remains under pressure, settles at 226.15 against US dollar

ECP postpones local govt elections in Islamabad

Police issues ‘special’ security plan in Islamabad

LHC orders extension in winter vacation in smog-hit Lahore

Oil hits three-week high as China eases COVID curbs

KSE-100 falls 0.88% due to low investor confidence

Yamaha Motor Pakistan increases bike prices by up to Rs13,500

Read more stories