AGL 5.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ANL 8.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 76.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.12%)
BOP 5.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
CNERGY 4.48 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EFERT 81.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 49.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
FCCL 12.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 5.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.53%)
FLYNG 6.98 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.72%)
FNEL 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.43%)
GGGL 8.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
GGL 14.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.64%)
HUMNL 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
KEL 2.60 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.39%)
LOTCHEM 27.71 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 23.68 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.34%)
OGDC 71.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.17%)
PAEL 15.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 4.91 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.19%)
SILK 1.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 8.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPL 7.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 19.22 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.21%)
TREET 21.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 136.75 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.18%)
UNITY 16.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.24%)
WAVES 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.55%)
WTL 1.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.72%)
BR100 4,179 Increased By 24 (0.58%)
BR30 15,486 Increased By 150.7 (0.98%)
KSE100 41,736 Increased By 196 (0.47%)
KSE30 15,420 Increased By 54.6 (0.36%)
Djokovic to kick off Australia return in Adelaide

Reuters Published 07 Dec, 2022 10:49am
MELBOURNE: Novak Djokovic will kick off his return to Australia at the Adelaide International in January, nearly a year after he was deported from the country over his lack of COVID-19 vaccination.

The world number five, whose visa ban was waived last month, was named in the Jan. 1-8 tournament’s draw on Wednesday.

Djokovic is among four top-10 players warming up for the Australian Open at Adelaide’s Memorial Drive Tennis Club, with world number six Felix Auger-Aliassime, world number seven Daniil Medvedev and eighth-ranked Andrey Rublev also playing.

The 35-year-old Serb won the season-ending ATP Finals last month and will be favoured to win a record-extending 10th Australian Open crown, which would bring him level with Rafa Nadal on 22 Grand Slam titles.

Djokovic finishes troubled year with ‘satisfying’ ATP Finals title

Djokovic was unable to defend his Australian Open championship in January after having his visa cancelled on arrival at Melbourne airport and then being deported on the eve of the tournament.

Spaniard Nadal won his second Australian Open title in Djokovic’s absence

