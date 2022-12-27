Police issues ‘special’ security plan in Islamabad

The Islamabad police has issued a special plan that introduces 25 temporary checkposts in the city as Pakistan continues to see a rise in terror incidents in recent days.

In a Twitter post, the police said that as per the new plan, entry points of the Red Zone will be recorded via Safe City cameras while video surveillance of metro bus passengers would also be conducted.

The post said that citizens and foreigners will have to carry their identification documents with them, while also appealing to citizens to inform authorities of any unusual activity on the 15-helpline.

Police said citizens who had employed unregistered local or foreign workers would also be investigated.

As per the new plan, citizens are to ensure that their vehicles have number plates issued by the excise office, with the police warning of action over non-specimen number plates and unregistered vehicles.

One policeman martyred, several injured in suicide blast in Islamabad’s I-10

The new plan comes following a bomb blast in Islamabad's I-10 sector which claimed the life of a police constable and left six others injured.

In a tweet, the Islamabad police said police officers were conducting snap-checking when they signalled a suspicious vehicle with a man and a woman aboard to stop.

Soon after the car stopped near the officers, the suicide bomber aboard the vehicle detonated himself, the police said. Due to this, Head Constable Adeel Hussain embraced martyrdom.

Television footage indicated the vehicle was wrecked.