AGL 4.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.84%)
ANL 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.79%)
AVN 67.85 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.42%)
BOP 4.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-5.69%)
CNERGY 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.26%)
EFERT 76.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.77 (-2.26%)
EPCL 43.65 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.83%)
FCCL 11.51 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 4.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.46%)
FLYNG 5.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
FNEL 4.08 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.49%)
GGGL 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.7%)
GGL 11.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.61%)
HUMNL 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.67%)
KEL 2.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.43%)
LOTCHEM 27.70 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.29%)
MLCF 21.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.14%)
OGDC 75.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.55%)
PAEL 12.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.4%)
PIBTL 4.43 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 13.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.32%)
SILK 0.98 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 7.08 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
TPL 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.62%)
TPLP 17.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.85%)
TREET 16.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.84%)
TRG 113.90 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (0.98%)
UNITY 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.24%)
WAVES 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.65%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.64%)
BR100 3,955 Decreased By -13 (-0.33%)
BR30 14,025 Decreased By -125 (-0.88%)
KSE100 39,934 Decreased By -220.8 (-0.55%)
KSE30 14,753 Decreased By -25.4 (-0.17%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 27, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Police issues ‘special’ security plan in Islamabad

  • Says citizens who had employed unregistered local or foreign workers would be investigated
BR Web Desk Published 27 Dec, 2022 12:58pm
Follow us

The Islamabad police has issued a special plan that introduces 25 temporary checkposts in the city as Pakistan continues to see a rise in terror incidents in recent days.

In a Twitter post, the police said that as per the new plan, entry points of the Red Zone will be recorded via Safe City cameras while video surveillance of metro bus passengers would also be conducted.

The post said that citizens and foreigners will have to carry their identification documents with them, while also appealing to citizens to inform authorities of any unusual activity on the 15-helpline.

Police said citizens who had employed unregistered local or foreign workers would also be investigated.

As per the new plan, citizens are to ensure that their vehicles have number plates issued by the excise office, with the police warning of action over non-specimen number plates and unregistered vehicles.

One policeman martyred, several injured in suicide blast in Islamabad’s I-10

The new plan comes following a bomb blast in Islamabad's I-10 sector which claimed the life of a police constable and left six others injured.

In a tweet, the Islamabad police said police officers were conducting snap-checking when they signalled a suspicious vehicle with a man and a woman aboard to stop.

Soon after the car stopped near the officers, the suicide bomber aboard the vehicle detonated himself, the police said. Due to this, Head Constable Adeel Hussain embraced martyrdom.

Television footage indicated the vehicle was wrecked.

police Islamabad Security

Comments

1000 characters

Police issues ‘special’ security plan in Islamabad

Flood-hit areas: PM reaffirms commitment to rehab, uplift

Intra-day update: rupee falls near 226 level in inter-bank market

Privatisation programme: CCoP decides to delist SME Bank

Cut in UfG targets in Interior Sindh, B’stan: SSGC yet to share action plan with AGP

Oil prices rise as China eases COVID curbs, U.S. storm fuels supply worries

Pakistan ‘fully’ prepared to tackle any Covid-19 variant?

New customs values issued for wide range of papers

CVT on foreign assets, tax on ‘deemed income basis’: FBR decides to publish richest defaulters’ names

Cabinet may approve appointment of Wathra as chief of NBP board

Read more stories